Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips





Elma Smit, Author, Content Creator, Radio & TV host on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares the author’s lessons from monetising her own social media profiles, but also on the conversations she had with other notable influencers and influencer marketing specialists in the ad business to find out what works, what doesn't and what advertising specialists look for in selecting influencers for paid campaigns.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Smit to find out more.

It was a phenomenal honour to work with the ICC on the Cricket World Cup in Wales and then recruited by World Rugby top also produce a daily show at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. In that time I really got to work in the engine room of both these organisations' digital teams. Elma Smit, Author, content creator, radio & TV host

The great opportunities out there at the moment are in the digital space, that is where people are taking the greatest risks and making the most creative works. What is great is that you have real-time feedback. In digital you constantly have this direct stream of input, of metrics of data and so we were learning on the ground and what people everywhere want to see, watch and consume. Elma Smit, Author, content creator, radio & TV host

As the media landscape changes more and more marketing budgets will become available to spend with influencers. There are huge opportunities for people who are passionate about their field of interest and who create content, who define a niche within which they can build a loyal audience. Elma Smit, Author, content creator, radio & TV host

One thing you must know if you want to be an influencer is that it is not about the freebies, it is about your community. The thing that you need to be able to yield is the return on investment for the brand that you work for. You need to show them that people truly engaged with your content, they read it, they consumed it, they watched it, they liked it, they replied, they shared it with people, they screengrabbed it. Elma Smit, Author, content creator, radio & TV host

In order to get that kind of proof, you need to build a community. Once you've built a loyal community of people who share your interest - you don't have to be popular - the interest that you have and the way that you approach it, package it and make it off the page for people, the yield metrics [will] show you have a great, loyal engaged following. Elma Smit, Author, content creator, radio & TV host

If you have followers who are as passionate about pumpkins or a certain kind of shoe or gaming or whatever it is that is your field of interest, that is your specialty. As soon as you have that specialty, you are bankable. Elma Smit, Author, content creator, radio & TV host

