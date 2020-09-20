How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Bronwyn Jones, founder of Bokashi Bran on how to tackle food waste using the Bokashi system, knowing that food waste is the third most contributor to environmental pollution.

Commercial kitchens generate a lot of food waste, based on food preparation. You've also got spoilage, which is very avoidable when something goes wrong in the kitchen the obvious ones being customer plate scraping. A lot of that is unavoidable. Most people don't eat chicken bones or things that are left over on the plate. Bronwyn Jones, Founder - Bokashi Bran

What we want to do and why we have targeted the commercial kitchens is that they can reduce waste significantly. Firstly, for environmental reasons. Food waste is the third-largest contributing factor to global warming and when that food waste is thrown in the dustbin it ends up on a landfill site, generating fungus and litter. Bronwyn Jones, Founder - Bokashi Bran

A lot of the kitchens we deal with have no idea what food wastage is when we start working with them. Bronwyn Jones, Founder - Bokashi Bran

