COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to professional ballet dancer and choreographer Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to CVOVI-19.
When COVID-19 lockdown happened our lives were kind of pulled from underneath our feet.Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer
We offered what we could give people online, classes online, advice about physical wellbeing and things like that online. The lifespan of a dancer is very short. It is something that you work on for your entire lifetime but it's cut so short. It's very difficult to deal with in that regard.Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer
Our industry was cut quite short. It's been wonderful in that we've become a community, sharing skills, sharing abilities and things like that online and keep each other in the loop to say I have this to offer and this is what we need to do to be on track before things open up again.Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer
I have been teaching online and trying to offer skills to younger performers and things like that, but it has been quite difficult.Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer
I've got a few friends from the US, the UK, Israel, Reunion Islands and other various placesand we have made time to collaborate and speak about our experiences are and start creating a movement around COVID-19 and lockdown.Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Lifestyle
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes
Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading.Read More
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma
Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly.Read More
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando
Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August.Read More
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy
Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK.Read More
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study
Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt saysRead More