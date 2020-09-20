COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to professional ballet dancer and choreographer Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to CVOVI-19.

When COVID-19 lockdown happened our lives were kind of pulled from underneath our feet. Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer

We offered what we could give people online, classes online, advice about physical wellbeing and things like that online. The lifespan of a dancer is very short. It is something that you work on for your entire lifetime but it's cut so short. It's very difficult to deal with in that regard. Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer

Our industry was cut quite short. It's been wonderful in that we've become a community, sharing skills, sharing abilities and things like that online and keep each other in the loop to say I have this to offer and this is what we need to do to be on track before things open up again. Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer

I have been teaching online and trying to offer skills to younger performers and things like that, but it has been quite difficult. Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer

I've got a few friends from the US, the UK, Israel, Reunion Islands and other various placesand we have made time to collaborate and speak about our experiences are and start creating a movement around COVID-19 and lockdown. Ipeleng Merafe, Professional ballet dancer and choreographer

Listen below for the full interview...