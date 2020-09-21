'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'





Over the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that the organisation, Action for Change is planning to march to the Nigerian embassy against crime.

However, Human Rights organisations are concerned that this may have xenophobic undertones.

A Human Rights Watch recent report has shown that foreign nationals living in South Africa are constant targets by South Africans and law enforcement agencies and are constantly living in fear.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on this planned march.

The march could fuel xenophobic violence and the biggest problem is that when people have xenophobic sentiments and target foreign nationals, law enforcement has often failed and unwilling to stop the attacks. Dewa Mavhinga, South African director - Human Rights Watch

He says law enforcement in the country is unavailable to protect foreign nationals and that exacerbates the problems.

