'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'
Over the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that the organisation, Action for Change is planning to march to the Nigerian embassy against crime.
However, Human Rights organisations are concerned that this may have xenophobic undertones.
RELATED: 'This is not xenophobia, this is a crime against humanity'
A Human Rights Watch recent report has shown that foreign nationals living in South Africa are constant targets by South Africans and law enforcement agencies and are constantly living in fear.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on this planned march.
The march could fuel xenophobic violence and the biggest problem is that when people have xenophobic sentiments and target foreign nationals, law enforcement has often failed and unwilling to stop the attacks.Dewa Mavhinga, South African director - Human Rights Watch
He says law enforcement in the country is unavailable to protect foreign nationals and that exacerbates the problems.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.Read More
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?
Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment.Read More
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba
Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today
South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday
There will be increased support for gender-based violence survivors. Restrictions on international travel will be eased.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm
The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight
The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public?
Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little'
Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies.Read More