[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches

Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a parody video making fun of the Netflix show called My Octopus teacher titled My Kreepy Krauly Teacher goes viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

My Kreepy Krauly Teacher 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlLLNYrBVp — Derrick Carolin 😷 (@Derro_SA) September 20, 2020

