[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500 Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Hiding stuff from visitors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 12:05
The three police officers accused in the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies will hear the outcome of their bail bid today. One of the officers has pleaded not guilty but admits to firing the fatal shot.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former SA soldier - DFR lab responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 12:10
Analysis of the Julies Case: Cops turning on each other, the use of illegal firearms and retribution for the family.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Nirmala Gopal - Criminologist
Today at 12:15
How has SAPS identified the GBV hotspots? - WLC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
Today at 12:15
Only One SA group to march to Nigeria, Zim embassies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Imbumba Association seeks urgent interdict against EC DSD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomalinge Mlindi - chairperson at Imbumba Association
Today at 12:23
OPERATION AGAINST ILLEGAL CONNECTIONS - Dainfern, Fourways
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Competition Commission releases essential food price monitoring report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 12:27
State Capture: The Commission will continue to hear R1 Billion Housing Free State Project related evidence from former Head of Department (HOD): Human Settlements, Free State Provincial Government, Mr. Mpho Gift Mokoena.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Crucial meeting about the future of D6
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahrah Nordien - interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee
Today at 12:37
UN General Assembly: US-China tensions flare over coronavirus.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:40
Disaster sewage spill into zeekoevlei
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 12:41
Workplaces failing Covid-19 test
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aggy Moiloa - Inspector General
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
More than half a million South Africans have now downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaurang Tanna, Covid Alert Lead from National Health Department.
Today at 12:52
Green building week & the benefits of green structures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Reynolds - CEO at Green Building Council Of Sa
Today at 12:52
The Department of Environment urges South Africans to plant trees to reduce air pollution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Morongoa Leseke - Acting DDG: Forestry at the department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 15:10
EWN:Nathaniel Julies murder accused bail bid continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? There is a new development...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans? Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair. 23 September 2020 9:17 AM
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken' Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture. 22 September 2020 7:48 AM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice His simple video is making its way across the world – the man has another career as an online tutor in the making! 23 September 2020 10:10 AM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way

21 September 2020 8:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way

Incredible sportsmanship after Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga noticed that British triathlete James Teagle went the wrong way before finish line of Santander Triathlon, Méntriga waited and let Teagle finish in third place.

Watch the moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


21 September 2020 8:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

2020-09-22Baba Khubeka delivers a good news report

[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral

22 September 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-22Fight breaks out in bathroom

[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused

22 September 2020 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-21MyKreepy Krauly teacher

[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches

21 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elma-smitjpg

Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips

20 September 2020 9:08 PM

Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

max-hobajpg

The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba

18 September 2020 3:27 PM

The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-18 tiktok trend of people filing teeth with nail file

TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

18 September 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-18woman twerks on top of a coffin

[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused

18 September 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-17 old man uses slush machine thinking its sanitiser

[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser

17 September 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-17Garbage truck tosses woman

[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

17 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

16 September 2020 1:49 PM

Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Two men arrested for murder of George woman

23 September 2020 10:57 AM

Police warn people not to spread fake new about human trafficking, kidnappings

23 September 2020 10:49 AM

Navalny discharged, full recovery 'possible': Berlin hospital

23 September 2020 10:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA