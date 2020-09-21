[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way





Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way

Incredible sportsmanship after Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga noticed that British triathlete James Teagle went the wrong way before finish line of Santander Triathlon, Méntriga waited and let Teagle finish in third place.

Watch the moment below:

When Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga noticed that British triathlete James Teagle went the wrong way before finish line of Santander Triathlon,Mentriga waited for him so he could take what he says is his deserved 3rd place.“He was in front of me the whole time.He deserved it.” pic.twitter.com/5Mo52QZ3rJ — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 19, 2020

