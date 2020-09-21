Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds
On Friday the government missing the deadline to secure funding for the restructuring of South African Airways (SAA).
We have witnessed the massive destruction of many of our SOEs, there have been operational deficiencies, debt problems, corruption — you name it.
And the government has been talking about the SOEs playing a developmental role. What does that look like?
The country has more than 700 SOEs —which the government has been looking at either consolidating and rationalising.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general for the Public Enterprises Department, for more on this.
What the government has committed to do is to identify funds within the budget. We need to come up with a mechanism to enable those funds to reach the BRPs while the normal appropriation process of government is unfolding.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Public Enterprises Department
The commitment that government has made has been met. The funds will be identified within the budget and for now we need to find a mechanism to ensure physically for the funds to reach the BRPs.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Public Enterprises Department
Governmentment indicated that SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated and that it will be a stringer airline going forward to ensure that it performs the role of supporting the economy.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Public Enterprises Department
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to have an update on the investigations and details on the Rural Safety Strategy.Read More
Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warns issuing a summons against Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission.Read More
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools
Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave.Read More
Report on living and working conditions for domestic workers paints dire picture
Co-Founder at Sweepsouth Aisha Pandor says domestic workers have been under serious financial pressure during lockdown.Read More
How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste
Bronwyn Jones, the founder of Bokashi Bran, says food waste is the third-largest contributing factor to global warming.Read More
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted
Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict.Read More
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane
On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.Read More
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch
The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan.Read More
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women
Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.Read More
Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar
Food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra rates Clement's first homemade custard attempt a 9/10.Read More
More from Business
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women
Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.Read More
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth
Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.Read More
No change to repo rate - 'Perhaps we've seen the bottom of interest rates'
Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) on the reasons for the decision announced by SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago.Read More
Funding for SAA rescue fails to materialise
Business Day journalist Carol Paton says conditions are tough and there is a problem with SAA having very large liabilities.Read More