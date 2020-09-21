Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds





On Friday the government missing the deadline to secure funding for the restructuring of South African Airways (SAA).

We have witnessed the massive destruction of many of our SOEs, there have been operational deficiencies, debt problems, corruption — you name it.

And the government has been talking about the SOEs playing a developmental role. What does that look like?

The country has more than 700 SOEs —which the government has been looking at either consolidating and rationalising.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general for the Public Enterprises Department, for more on this.

What the government has committed to do is to identify funds within the budget. We need to come up with a mechanism to enable those funds to reach the BRPs while the normal appropriation process of government is unfolding. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Public Enterprises Department

The commitment that government has made has been met. The funds will be identified within the budget and for now we need to find a mechanism to ensure physically for the funds to reach the BRPs. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Public Enterprises Department

Governmentment indicated that SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated and that it will be a stringer airline going forward to ensure that it performs the role of supporting the economy. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Public Enterprises Department

