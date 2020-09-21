New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records





A New York judge has granted a secret court order giving the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd (IDC) access to the Gupta family financial records held at more than a dozen banks in that city.

News24 reports that the records are a potential game-changer for South African authorities who have been trying to prove money laundering on a global scale.

The Guptas moved a lot of money they made in South Africa overseas and what the IDC has uncovered is that a lot of these transactions were done in dollar amounts. These amounts have to be channeled through somewhere. Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24

The IDC has been given access to these financial records but that will be subject to non-disclosure agreements with the banks themselves and the Gupta family also wants protection. Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24

