New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records
A New York judge has granted a secret court order giving the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd (IDC) access to the Gupta family financial records held at more than a dozen banks in that city.
News24 reports that the records are a potential game-changer for South African authorities who have been trying to prove money laundering on a global scale.
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
Mandy Wiener chats to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan, who has more on this story.
The Guptas moved a lot of money they made in South Africa overseas and what the IDC has uncovered is that a lot of these transactions were done in dollar amounts. These amounts have to be channeled through somewhere.Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24
The IDC has been given access to these financial records but that will be subject to non-disclosure agreements with the banks themselves and the Gupta family also wants protection.Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24
Listen below to the full conversation:
