Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools
All teachers who were granted concession to work from home under Alert Levels 3 and 2 of the National State of Disaster had to report back to school today because of the low risk of infection.
They were advised to apply for normal leave if they felt unwell or not ready to come back as the concession agreement for them to work from home has expired.
South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says the union fully agrees with the decision that educators should apply for normal leave if they feel unwell as it is their right.
We have said to those who feel they are at risk of feeling sick, they have every right to apply for sick leave in terms of personal administrative measures.Nomusa Cembi, Spokesperson- South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu)
RELATED: PPEs are there and we know the anxiety affecting parents - Panyaza Lesufi
The Department of Basic Education has announced it will replace exams for grade 10 and 11 pupils with controlled tests due to the trimmed curriculum.
Cembi says she wished that was the case with all grades including grade 12 but the union was in support of grade 10 an 11 writing controlled test as this was suggested by the educators and they know what is best for the students.
Listen below for the full interview...
