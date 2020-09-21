Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission





Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane joins Afternoon Drive to discuss Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo setting a date for former President Jacob Zuma to appear at the state capture commission and warning that these dates were not up for negotiation.

The former president has come with several excuses of not being able to appear before the commission this month which include preparing for his corruption trial and being advised by doctors to not travel due to feeling unwell.

This is not the first time that he has said he will now start issuing summons because we have had several occasions where witnesses that were supposed to appear before him either not come because they were under quarantine due to COVID-19 have not been given enough notice or just did not show up at all. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

This time we understand that he is now saying he has set a date which is from the 16th to the 20th of November for the former president to appear before him and for the 9th of October he would hear an application for a summons for the former president to appear. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says whether his lawyers come on the 9th of October come to hear the application, to appose it or confirm the date of the 16th of November, he does not care he is going ahead and he is not entering any negotiations. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Zuma’s lawyers wanted to discuss agreeable dates but Zondo said that the commission would not negotiate.

