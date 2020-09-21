Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane joins Afternoon Drive to discuss Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo setting a date for former President Jacob Zuma to appear at the state capture commission and warning that these dates were not up for negotiation.
The former president has come with several excuses of not being able to appear before the commission this month which include preparing for his corruption trial and being advised by doctors to not travel due to feeling unwell.
This is not the first time that he has said he will now start issuing summons because we have had several occasions where witnesses that were supposed to appear before him either not come because they were under quarantine due to COVID-19 have not been given enough notice or just did not show up at all.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
This time we understand that he is now saying he has set a date which is from the 16th to the 20th of November for the former president to appear before him and for the 9th of October he would hear an application for a summons for the former president to appear.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says whether his lawyers come on the 9th of October come to hear the application, to appose it or confirm the date of the 16th of November, he does not care he is going ahead and he is not entering any negotiations.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: It's not a festive time for former president Jacob Zuma at all - Karyn Maughan
Zuma’s lawyers wanted to discuss agreeable dates but Zondo said that the commission would not negotiate.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to have an update on the investigations and details on the Rural Safety Strategy.Read More
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools
Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave.Read More
Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds
Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated.Read More
Report on living and working conditions for domestic workers paints dire picture
Co-Founder at Sweepsouth Aisha Pandor says domestic workers have been under serious financial pressure during lockdown.Read More
How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste
Bronwyn Jones, the founder of Bokashi Bran, says food waste is the third-largest contributing factor to global warming.Read More
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted
Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict.Read More
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane
On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.Read More
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch
The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan.Read More
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women
Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.Read More
Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar
Food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra rates Clement's first homemade custard attempt a 9/10.Read More