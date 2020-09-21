Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christine Qunta - Attorney, Author And Founder at Seriti Sa Sechaba Publishers
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Lifestyle

Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant'

21 September 2020 4:52 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Tsitsi Dangarembga
Booker Prize

Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant.

The 2020 Booker Prize shortlist was announced last week Tuesday, with four writers of colour among its six authors, making it the most diverse line-up in the prize’s history.

Four debut novelists – Diane Cook, Avni Doshi, Douglas Stuart and Brandon Taylor – are up against the acclaimed Zimbabwean Tsitsi Dangarembga, and the Ethiopian-American Maaza Mengiste for the £50,000 award.

We are joined on the line by award-winning author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga. Her shortlisted book is called This Mournable Body.

The key thing that I hope to achieve is for people to take responsibility as citizens and the way they behave. We have to take responsibility for what they do.

Tsitsi Dangarembga, Author and activist

Writing does not come easily to me. I like my writing to be relevant. I put energy into things that are going to be edified. Every bit that I write comes with some challenges.

Tsitsi Dangarembga, Author and activist

I took part in a protest against the government in Zimbabwe in July as a responsible citizen. The situation is really quite extreme.

Tsitsi Dangarembga, Author and activist

Listen below for the full interview...


