My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Kreepy Krauly has hilariously parodied the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”, produced by South African Craig Foster.
In “My Octopus Teacher”, Forster documents a year he spent with a wild octopus and their “unusual” friendship.
My Kreepy Teacher - the hysterical parody – is an epic piece of branded content done for Kreepy Krauly (pool cleaner) by Mike Sharman, cofounder at Retroviral, an agency specialising in making brands go viral.
Watch the parody below:
My Kreepy Krauly Teacher 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlLLNYrBVp— Derrick Carolin 😷 (@Derro_SA) September 20, 2020
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sharman about how the brand project went viral.
My Octopus Teacher gave us a perfect opportunity… We put it to the client and shot it on Saturday… We’ve reached close to the million-mark [views] …Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral
… he does that dry, Capetonian accents so perfectly! …Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral
We have a really diverse group of employees… We talk about scandals… We’ve been on the receiving end… There’s a lot of potential for negativity…Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral
Authenticity sells…Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral
As a white dude, it’s important for me to ask team members who aren’t white, 'Is this just me, or do you guys find it funny as well?'…Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
