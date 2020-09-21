Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY
Guests
Christine Qunta - Attorney, Author And Founder at Seriti Sa Sechaba Publishers
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

21 September 2020 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.

Kreepy Krauly has hilariously parodied the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”, produced by South African Craig Foster.

In “My Octopus Teacher”, Forster documents a year he spent with a wild octopus and their “unusual” friendship.

My Kreepy Teacher - the hysterical parody – is an epic piece of branded content done for Kreepy Krauly (pool cleaner) by Mike Sharman, cofounder at Retroviral, an agency specialising in making brands go viral.

Watch the parody below:

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sharman about how the brand project went viral.

My Octopus Teacher gave us a perfect opportunity… We put it to the client and shot it on Saturday… We’ve reached close to the million-mark [views] …

Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

… he does that dry, Capetonian accents so perfectly! …

Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

We have a really diverse group of employees… We talk about scandals… We’ve been on the receiving end… There’s a lot of potential for negativity…

Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

Authenticity sells…

Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

As a white dude, it’s important for me to ask team members who aren’t white, 'Is this just me, or do you guys find it funny as well?'…

Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral


