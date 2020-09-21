Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report
Police Minister Bheki Cele made his 2nd visit to Normandien which is located near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, where a prominent farming couple was recently murdered when returning from a social outing late last month.
The community hosted imbizo which is a gathering of people called by the king or a traditional leader to discuss serious matters pertaining to the community.
Eyewitness News Reporter Nkosikhona Duma joined Afternoon Drive to which he explained that there was visible racial tension in the gathering and police were accused of not prioritising farm attacks or abuse that are being reported by farmers or farm workers.
There is a sense in the community that cases of farmers are over prioritised compared to farm dwellers and farm workers.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There is another issue here we are being told that farm dwellers and farm workers suffer abuse at the hands of famers and the police are not effective when it comes to that but, of course, farmers were quick to reject and to say they themselves are great victims of crime and often when they lose large stock which is expensive police are not usually there to help them.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Duma says there is a complaint of not having enough police presence in the area and that there is no police station near for the community to report their cases. He also added that Cele has promised to come up with a solution in about 14 days in regards to a rural safety plan.
What we may know is there will be some change according to government in 14 days.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warns issuing a summons against Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission.Read More
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools
Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave.Read More
Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds
Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated.Read More
Report on living and working conditions for domestic workers paints dire picture
Co-Founder at Sweepsouth Aisha Pandor says domestic workers have been under serious financial pressure during lockdown.Read More
How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste
Bronwyn Jones, the founder of Bokashi Bran, says food waste is the third-largest contributing factor to global warming.Read More
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted
Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict.Read More
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane
On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.Read More
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch
The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan.Read More
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women
Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.Read More
Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar
Food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra rates Clement's first homemade custard attempt a 9/10.Read More