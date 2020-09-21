Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report





Police Minister Bheki Cele made his 2nd visit to Normandien which is located near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, where a prominent farming couple was recently murdered when returning from a social outing late last month.

The community hosted imbizo which is a gathering of people called by the king or a traditional leader to discuss serious matters pertaining to the community.

Eyewitness News Reporter Nkosikhona Duma joined Afternoon Drive to which he explained that there was visible racial tension in the gathering and police were accused of not prioritising farm attacks or abuse that are being reported by farmers or farm workers.

There is a sense in the community that cases of farmers are over prioritised compared to farm dwellers and farm workers. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There is another issue here we are being told that farm dwellers and farm workers suffer abuse at the hands of famers and the police are not effective when it comes to that but, of course, farmers were quick to reject and to say they themselves are great victims of crime and often when they lose large stock which is expensive police are not usually there to help them. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Duma says there is a complaint of not having enough police presence in the area and that there is no police station near for the community to report their cases. He also added that Cele has promised to come up with a solution in about 14 days in regards to a rural safety plan.

What we may know is there will be some change according to government in 14 days. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

