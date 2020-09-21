Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christine Qunta - Attorney, Author And Founder at Seriti Sa Sechaba Publishers
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to have an update on the investigations and details on the Rural Safety Strategy. 21 September 2020 4:51 PM
Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warns issuing a summons against Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission. 21 September 2020 3:59 PM
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave. 21 September 2020 3:16 PM
View all Local
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records News24 journalist Kyle Cowan gives more insight on what the ruling will mean for the attempt to prove that money was laundered. 21 September 2020 12:44 PM
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 20 September 2020 9:08 PM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Currency
The Money Show
South African currency
Bruce Whitfield
Emerging markets
Personal finance
rand dollar exchange rate
Peregrine Treasury Solutions
COVID-19
Bianca Botes
Covid-19 in Europe
currency trading

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

The rand slumped to R16.89 to the US dollar by late afternoon on Monday.

The South African currency until recently traded at R16.09, its strongest level in half a year.

South African rand notes. Picture: pixabay.com

A global emerging market selloff sent the rand tumbling.

Traders are spooked about a resurgence of Covid-19 across much of Europe.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

It’s definitely a bloodbath out there on the local currency markets today…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

The Euro came under significant pressure today… The market expects the Fed to continue stimulating…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

Europe is potentially going into another lockdown…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

We see quite a bit of foreign money coming in… appetite for the yield we offer, regardless of risk… Cutting rates further may not do much for the economy, but it may erode this yield…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

The next target would be R17/$...

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal


21 September 2020 6:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Currency
The Money Show
South African currency
Bruce Whitfield
Emerging markets
Personal finance
rand dollar exchange rate
Peregrine Treasury Solutions
COVID-19
Bianca Botes
Covid-19 in Europe
currency trading

More from MyMoney Online

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

27 July 2020 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000

20 September 2020 9:07 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%

11 September 2020 6:53 AM

The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Business Opinion

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

Business Opinion

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UIF confident it now has right data to carry out legitimate TERS payments

21 September 2020 8:21 PM

Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

21 September 2020 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA