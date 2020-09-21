'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.
This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank.
More articles on famous people and their money beliefs:
-
Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson
-
Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School
-
Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money
Thomas started his career at Unilever in January 1992.
He joined Nedbank Group in January 2010 as Group Executive of Group Marketing, Communications and Corporate Affairs.
In November that same year, Nedbank appointed him as Managing Executive of Consumer Banking in the Retail and Business Banking Cluster.
Nedbank Retail and Business Banking appointed Thomas as Group Managing Executive on 1 April 2016.
Thomas was previously General Manager of Retail Banking Marketing at Absa Group.
He also held management positions at SA Breweries and M-Net.
-
What is it that Thomas believes about money?
-
Does it keep him up at night?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
When I was eight... my father took me to the motor assembly line [where he worked] to show me off… I walked out of the factory with pockets full of money! My mom took every cent. I have no doubt she would’ve deployed it productively.Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I grew up in a poor community, but I never realised I was poor… Pure happiness more than made up for the very little money that was going around…Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I used to work at a lab that tested used lubricants and oil… I hated it! The place was hot and stinky, but the money was nice… We all stank!Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Harvard was an incredible learning environment…Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I love the values of the organisation [Nedbank] … impressed by the quality of leadership…Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I’ve got a love/hate relationship with money… I often punish myself, psychologically… I always save for a rainy day…Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I’m a simple guy and I come from a happy-go-lucky family… I keep a very close circle… I picked up the odd scoundrel as a friend! …Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I was about 13 or 14 when I got my first bank account – it was NBS…Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
There’s only one soccer team in the country – The Mighty Bucks [Orlando Pirates]!Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
I have a massive CD and vinyl collection… I’m a guy that loves cars… In particular, VW and BMW. I also buy art… Like most guys, I buy sneakers…Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
More from Make Money Mondays
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More