'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christine Qunta - Attorney, Author And Founder at Seriti Sa Sechaba Publishers
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to have an update on the investigations and details on the Rural Safety Strategy. 21 September 2020 4:51 PM
Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warns issuing a summons against Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission. 21 September 2020 3:59 PM
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave. 21 September 2020 3:16 PM
View all Local
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records News24 journalist Kyle Cowan gives more insight on what the ruling will mean for the attempt to prove that money was laundered. 21 September 2020 12:44 PM
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 20 September 2020 9:08 PM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

21 September 2020 8:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Ciko Thomas

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank.

More articles on famous people and their money beliefs:

Thomas started his career at Unilever in January 1992.

He joined Nedbank Group in January 2010 as Group Executive of Group Marketing, Communications and Corporate Affairs.

In November that same year, Nedbank appointed him as Managing Executive of Consumer Banking in the Retail and Business Banking Cluster.

Nedbank Retail and Business Banking appointed Thomas as Group Managing Executive on 1 April 2016.

Thomas was previously General Manager of Retail Banking Marketing at Absa Group.

He also held management positions at SA Breweries and M-Net.

  • What is it that Thomas believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

When I was eight... my father took me to the motor assembly line [where he worked] to show me off… I walked out of the factory with pockets full of money! My mom took every cent. I have no doubt she would’ve deployed it productively.

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I grew up in a poor community, but I never realised I was poor… Pure happiness more than made up for the very little money that was going around…

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I used to work at a lab that tested used lubricants and oil… I hated it! The place was hot and stinky, but the money was nice… We all stank!

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Harvard was an incredible learning environment…

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I love the values of the organisation [Nedbank] … impressed by the quality of leadership…

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I’ve got a love/hate relationship with money… I often punish myself, psychologically… I always save for a rainy day…

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I’m a simple guy and I come from a happy-go-lucky family… I keep a very close circle… I picked up the odd scoundrel as a friend! …

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I was about 13 or 14 when I got my first bank account – it was NBS…

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

There’s only one soccer team in the country – The Mighty Bucks [Orlando Pirates]!

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

I have a massive CD and vinyl collection… I’m a guy that loves cars… In particular, VW and BMW. I also buy art… Like most guys, I buy sneakers…

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking - Nedbank

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I grew up poor, but never realised it'


21 September 2020 8:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Ciko Thomas

More from Make Money Mondays

John Perlman

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Klatzow Knysna fires

Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

31 August 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Business Opinion

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

Business Opinion

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UIF confident it now has right data to carry out legitimate TERS payments

21 September 2020 8:21 PM

Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

21 September 2020 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA