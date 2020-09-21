Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season with the additions of Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from the now liquidated Bidvest Wits on long-term deals.
The acquisition of Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. The defender joins having amassed over 300 matches and leading the Clever Boys to their only league title in 2017.
Hotto secures a move to the Soweto giants after being a consistent performer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the past few seasons.
“We are pleased to welcome Thulani [Hlatshwayo] and Deon [Hotto] to the Club,” said club chairperson Irvin Khoza.
“These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled. I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations.”
This article first appeared on EWN
