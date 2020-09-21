Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."
Guests
Nancy Tremaine - author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Aubrey Ndlovu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates

21 September 2020 8:37 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season with the additions of Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from the now liquidated Bidvest Wits on long-term deals.

The acquisition of Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. The defender joins having amassed over 300 matches and leading the Clever Boys to their only league title in 2017.

Hotto secures a move to the Soweto giants after being a consistent performer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the past few seasons.

“We are pleased to welcome Thulani [Hlatshwayo] and Deon [Hotto] to the Club,” said club chairperson Irvin Khoza.

“These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled. I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
