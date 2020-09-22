'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'
In 2017 KPMG was embroiled in a Gupta-linked corruption scandal and the capture of SAR that rocked the auditing sector including unethical conduct with VBS.
In the wake of sate capture and Gupta-linked scandals and at the risk of damaging his own reputation, professor Wiseman Nkuhlu was brought in to clean up the mess at the audit firm as a chairman.
Nkuhlu has since written a book to describe his experience as chairman of KPMG during the turbulent period the firm experienced.
He joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about his book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.
When you have been a member of a profession for over 40 years and when the profession falls into disrepute, you decide to get involve and help repair its reputation.Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairman - KPMG
One of the decisions that have been made by KPMG is to contribute to reparations to current and former employees who were purged at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Nkuhlu says when he got involved and spoke to a number of people, who said much as the KPMG report was finalised after senior executives had been forced to leave Sars.
We were told that a number of people were traumatised by the process of the investigation. In that Sars executives forced them to make statements, so as part of dealing with the report, KPMG should consider reparations.Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairman - KPMG
He says there were a number of contributers to the damage to Sars and the KPMG Sars report was used to justify actions that were already taken, he says.
KPMG allowed its brand to be used to justify actions that had already been taken. I felt that they put KPMG at the line of fire which caused damage to KPMG reputation.Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairman - KPMG
Listen below to the full conversation:
