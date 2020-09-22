[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Today at 18:50
covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clayton Hayward - Co-founder at uKheshe
Today at 19:08
Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sakhumzi Maqubela - Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Doctors seeing a increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and those who are old and vulnerable must keep their distances. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem' Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years. 24 September 2020 1:24 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral

22 September 2020 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a man called Baba Khubeka cash-in-transit reporting at Zondo's place was caught on camera and has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


22 September 2020 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

2020-09-22Fight breaks out in bathroom

[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused

22 September 2020 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-21Triatlete helps competitor win

[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way

21 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-21MyKreepy Krauly teacher

[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches

21 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elma-smitjpg

Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips

20 September 2020 9:08 PM

Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

max-hobajpg

The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba

18 September 2020 3:27 PM

The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-18 tiktok trend of people filing teeth with nail file

TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

18 September 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-18woman twerks on top of a coffin

[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused

18 September 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-17 old man uses slush machine thinking its sanitiser

[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser

17 September 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-17Garbage truck tosses woman

[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

17 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

16 September 2020 1:49 PM

Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cabinet approves publication of report by 4IR commission

24 September 2020 5:41 PM

Heritage Day it’s about observing what unites us as a nation - Parliament

24 September 2020 4:38 PM

King Goodwill Zwelithini calls on South Africans to join fight against GBV

24 September 2020 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA