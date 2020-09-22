[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral
Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a man called Baba Khubeka cash-in-transit reporting at Zondo's place was caught on camera and has gone viral.
Watch the video below:
The Community is Robbing CIT money truck.. Heist 😂😂😂🚚😂🚚💸 pic.twitter.com/3v0Fy5tXG0— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) September 21, 2020
