[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Majority stake in one of the country's foremost liquor companies, with wine brands like Boschendal and Douglas Green, is sold
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 18:50
SA livestock and poultry industry faced with rising input costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society' The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail. 22 September 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken' Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture. 22 September 2020 7:48 AM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records News24 journalist Kyle Cowan gives more insight on what the ruling will mean for the attempt to prove that money was laundered. 21 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused

22 September 2020 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused

Social media is talking after a video of a fight breaking out inside a man's toilet went viral and left us all confused.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


22 September 2020 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

2020-09-22Baba Khubeka delivers a good news report

[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral

22 September 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

2020-09-21Triatlete helps competitor win

[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way

21 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

2020-09-21MyKreepy Krauly teacher

[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches

21 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

elma-smitjpg

Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips

20 September 2020 9:08 PM

Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles.

max-hobajpg

The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba

18 September 2020 3:27 PM

The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.

2020-09-18 tiktok trend of people filing teeth with nail file

TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

18 September 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

2020-09-18woman twerks on top of a coffin

[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused

18 September 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

2020-09-17 old man uses slush machine thinking its sanitiser

[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser

17 September 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

2020-09-17Garbage truck tosses woman

[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

17 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

171115somizigif

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

16 September 2020 1:49 PM

Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection.

