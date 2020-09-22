We feel without the key reports we may not have strong findings - ANC Gauteng
The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng had a meeting over the weekend to consider the report by the provincial integrity commission relating to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Masuku who were referred to the commission after they were implicated in the multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.
Provincial Secretary at ANC Gauteng Jacob Khawe joined The Clement Manyathela Show and explained that the commission had decided to extend Diko and Masuku’s leave of absence by at least two weeks as they plan to deal with the contents of the party’s integrity commission’s report.
The decision is to extend the leave of absence of the three comrades for the next two weeks, in which the period will be used to improve some of the areas of witnesses in the report of the provincial integrity commission.Jacob Khawe, Provincial Secretary - ANC Gauteng
Khawe says the reason behind extending their leave of absence was based on them not receiving a complete report from the Special Investigating Unit and any other government officials due to the short period of time the officials had to investigate the allegations.
It would be unfair to expect them to make a proper ruling without those reports. Secondly, there are certain officials in the health department that had not made an appearance before the provincial integrity commission due to the short time frame we had given them to bring the report. We feel without those officials and reports we may not have strong findings.Jacob Khawe, Provincial Secretary - ANC Gauteng
Khawe says they acknowledge their mistake of not giving the officials enough time to make their investigation but their decision was made due to public pressure and in the spirit of holding those accountable of corruption if the allegations are proved to be true.
We must admit the intention of giving them a short time frame was in line with the spirit of being held accountable immediately and the urgency we had put on the matter.Jacob Khawe, Provincial Secretary - ANC Gauteng
Listen below for the full interview...
