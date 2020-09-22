'If there is a COVID-19 vaccine I will be the first to use it,' says caller
Listeners to The Clement Manyathela Show open line gave their views following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine before Election Day.
Trump could legally authorise a vaccine over the objections of experts, officials at the Food and Drug Administration, and even vaccine manufacturers, who have pledged not to release any vaccine unless it’s proved safe and effective.
A listener sent a voice note saying: 'If I die I die.' Pastor Mosima is vehemently opposed to the use of a vaccine.
I will not use it. As much as we can speak of conspiracy theories and all that, there is also at the same time proven facts of failures in vaccines, such as the sterilisation of women in Kenya.Proud, Caller
The secrecy surrounding the vaccines is very problematic.Mosima, Caller
I will take a vaccine that has been approved by the relevant authorities.Thabo, Caller
People can have their own interpretations but if there is a vaccine as a Christian I will be the first to use it.Pastor Brian, Caller
My understanding of Christianity is that we need to make sure we are all safe and read our bible.Martin, Caller
