Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Majority stake in one of the country's foremost liquor companies, with wine brands like Boschendal and Douglas Green, is sold
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 18:50
SA livestock and poultry industry faced with rising input costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe

22 September 2020 1:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Gavin Hunt
Thulani Hlatshwayo
Dillion Sheppard
Arthur Zwane
Deon Hotto

Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them.

Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have been roped in as new Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's two assistants.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe for more on this.

The coach has been with Dillion for three years. In Arthur Zwane the club has elevated one from their structures.

Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma

At some point in the future, Arthur will get a chance to be the country's coach or at Kaizer Chiefs. He has been working with young kids at Naturena. Sheppy has got an eye for talent as well. There is a synergy between them.

Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma

Listen below for the full interview...


