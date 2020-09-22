Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe
Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have been roped in as new Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's two assistants.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe for more on this.
The coach has been with Dillion for three years. In Arthur Zwane the club has elevated one from their structures.Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma
At some point in the future, Arthur will get a chance to be the country's coach or at Kaizer Chiefs. He has been working with young kids at Naturena. Sheppy has got an eye for talent as well. There is a synergy between them.Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma
Listen below for the full interview...
