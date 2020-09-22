Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court





Veteran journalist Jon Qwelane will appear at the Constitutional Court today over his controversial column published in 2008 column titled Call me names but gay is not okay, which was widely condemned by South African Human Rights Commission and non-governmental organisations who deemed the column as hate speech against LGBTI persons.

News24 in-depth and profile writer James de Villiers joined The Midday Report to explain that shortly after the Qwelane’s piece was published the South African human rights commission received 350 complaints and decided to take action against them on the basis of promotion of equality and prevention of indiscrimination specifically Section 10.

They asked Qwelane to apologise for the column however he launched an appeal to the South African Supreme Court of Appeal where the court unanimously decided the equality at was too broad. James de Villiers, In-depth & profile writer - News24

De Villiers says Qwelane’s lawyers argued that he did not advocate hatred against homosexuals on his column and pointed out bible verses that contain statements that are anti-gay and that connotation is not prohibited because it hurts individuals.

De Villiers added that a dozen organisations were present at the Constitutional Court with many like the Psychology Society of South Africa stating the Qwelane’s comments needed to be viewed in terms of the society and the based on the violence LGBTQ community face in the country.

