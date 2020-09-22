Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Majority stake in one of the country's foremost liquor companies, with wine brands like Boschendal and Douglas Green, is sold
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 18:50
SA livestock and poultry industry faced with rising input costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'

22 September 2020 4:28 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng SAPS
Nathaniel Julies

The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail.

The Protea Magistrates Court heard from the three Police officers Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netsiongolo who have been charged the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies.

Last month Julies who was diagnosed with Down syndrome was shot by the police officers, when he went to buy biscuits just meters from his Eldorado Park home.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the attorneys of the three accused have since argued for their clients to be granted bail stating that the accused do not pose risk to society.

I think the one thing that we understanding from all three applicants is that they believe they do not pose risk to society, they handed themselves over to the police and they did not try to abscond and so they should be granted bail.

Kgomotso Modise,Reporter-Eyewitness News

RELATED: Two officers appear in court for Nathaniel Julies' murder, Ipid to oppose bail

Modise explained that Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public, while Netsiongolo has been charged with being an accessory to murder.

Modise revealed that Ndyalvane has a history of convictions which will be pivotal in the argument made for his bail application despite the fact that feels as though his bail application should be separated from the rest of the accused as he did not pull the trigger.

Accuse number one, which is Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, says he didn’t fire the bullet so he should be even be charged with premeditated murder and so his bail application should be different.

Kgomotso Modise,Reporter-Eyewitness News

Caylene Whiteboy is just 23 years old and had just completed her one-year programme in the SAPS when she joined the force and says she acted upon the instructions of her senior Ndyalvane.

Kgomotso Modise,Reporter-Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...


