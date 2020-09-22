Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'





The Protea Magistrates Court heard from the three Police officers Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netsiongolo who have been charged the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies.

Last month Julies who was diagnosed with Down syndrome was shot by the police officers, when he went to buy biscuits just meters from his Eldorado Park home.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the attorneys of the three accused have since argued for their clients to be granted bail stating that the accused do not pose risk to society.

I think the one thing that we understanding from all three applicants is that they believe they do not pose risk to society, they handed themselves over to the police and they did not try to abscond and so they should be granted bail. Kgomotso Modise,Reporter-Eyewitness News

Modise explained that Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public, while Netsiongolo has been charged with being an accessory to murder.

Modise revealed that Ndyalvane has a history of convictions which will be pivotal in the argument made for his bail application despite the fact that feels as though his bail application should be separated from the rest of the accused as he did not pull the trigger.

Accuse number one, which is Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, says he didn’t fire the bullet so he should be even be charged with premeditated murder and so his bail application should be different. Kgomotso Modise,Reporter-Eyewitness News

Caylene Whiteboy is just 23 years old and had just completed her one-year programme in the SAPS when she joined the force and says she acted upon the instructions of her senior Ndyalvane. Kgomotso Modise,Reporter-Eyewitness News

