UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments
Payments from the government's COVID-19 relief scheme resumed yesterday, following the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu suspending the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) for two weeks, due to fraud claims.
On the line to explain this further is Makhosonke Buthelezi.
We verified documents with Home Affairs, SASSA and Correctional Services. We hope there won't be any problem after the checks.Makhosonke Buthelezi, Spokesperson - Department of Labour
We are satisfied with the work that we have done. We have done our own checks and balances, especially issues around bank verification and payment of deceased people. Home Affairs has also helped us in terms of real-time data.Makhosonke Buthelezi, Spokesperson - Department of Labour
The investigation unit is onsite regarding our own members colluding with employers. We will allow the process to unfold.Makhosonke Buthelezi, Spokesperson - Department of Labour
Listen below for the full interview...
