More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020 Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sebastian Van As
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Daily Maverick launches newspaper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society' The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail. 22 September 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.... 20 September 2020 9:07 PM
View all Politics
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

22 September 2020 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SAPS
Bribery
Corruption Watch
Local government
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Graft
Food parcels
Extortion
Whistleblower
Wasteful expenditure
corruption in SA
COVID-19
PPE procurement
Kavisha Pillay
corruption trends
2020 CW report
misappropriation

Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.

Corruption Watch says close to 2,000 people blew the whistle on graft during the first half of the year - an increase of 400 reports compared to the same period in 2019.

The organisation released the 2020 edition of its Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report on Tuesday.

Primary researcher Melusi Ncala says the reports provide a snapshot of the corruption "that has manifested in every sphere of government, with the complicity of the private sector, and encompassing multiple sectors in our society".

2020 Analysis of Corruption Trends: Corruption Watch

Almost 55% of reports were received after the declaration of the National State of Disaster in mid-March.

Of these, 13% allege corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The police service, along with municipalities, schools, traffic and licensing centres and the health sector, account for almost a third of reported graft.

2020 Analysis of Corruption Trends: Corruption Watch

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Kavisha Pillay, head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Pillay says she's not that surprised at the the high number of reported cases concerning the police as they were in charge of implementing the lockdown.

The whistleblowers told us about bribery, abuse of power, police brutality.

Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch

Other areas that emerged as hotspots were in relation to service delivery issues in municipalities and we do know that we have a major problem with local government in this country and corruption in local government

Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch

Apart from the mismanagement of funds what was a really disturbing issue that emerged from some of these reports in relation to local councillors, is the theft of food parcels.

Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch

It's heartbreaking says Pillay, that while so many South Africans were losing their incomes, others were looking at the pandemic as a get-rich-quick scheme.

What happened is that once the National State of Disaster was instituted there was a number of people who were looking to exploit the pandemic and the vulnerable state that our country - as well as the world - was in.

Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch

While it's heartbreaking... I do want to say that it's not surprising. I think that when you've been focusing on... the big scandals be it state capture or the state-owned enterprises, what's come out in the report during the first six months of the year shows that corruption is pretty much entrenched into our society.

Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch

The reports, whilst they do reveal some grand schemes of corruption, the majority of them reveal everyday petty cases of people being forced to engage in corrupt activities.

Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch

For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


22 September 2020 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SAPS
Bribery
Corruption Watch
Local government
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Graft
Food parcels
Extortion
Whistleblower
Wasteful expenditure
corruption in SA
COVID-19
PPE procurement
Kavisha Pillay
corruption trends
2020 CW report
misappropriation

More from Business

bmw-adpng

BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series

22 September 2020 8:19 PM

BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pouring red wine from bottle into glass with wooden wine casks winemaking 123rf

Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake

22 September 2020 7:29 PM

Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x1500-thumbnailjpg

Using data to understand the customer of the future

22 September 2020 3:54 PM

2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy smiling boys poor poverty child 123rf 123rfbusiness

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-21MyKreepy Krauly teacher

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

21 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

21 September 2020 6:23 PM

The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds

21 September 2020 11:56 AM

Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women

18 September 2020 1:33 PM

Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

screen-shot-2020-09-22-at-71026-ampng

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

22 September 2020 7:48 AM

Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

21 September 2020 6:23 PM

The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records

21 September 2020 12:44 PM

News24 journalist Kyle Cowan gives more insight on what the ruling will mean for the attempt to prove that money was laundered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'

21 September 2020 7:43 AM

Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000

20 September 2020 9:07 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

18 September 2020 1:01 PM

Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba

18 September 2020 7:17 AM

Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

george-bizos-christine-eybers-ewnjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today

17 September 2020 9:44 AM

South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200916ramaphosalockdownlevel1jpg

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday

16 September 2020 7:57 PM

There will be increased support for gender-based violence survivors. Restrictions on international travel will be eased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-2jpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm

16 September 2020 7:03 PM

The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

22 September 2020 8:40 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and warm Wednesday expected across SA

22 September 2020 8:09 PM

Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Diepsloot, Alex among 30 GBV hotspots in SA – Cele

22 September 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA