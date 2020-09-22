Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020 Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sebastian Van As
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Daily Maverick launches newspaper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society' The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail. 22 September 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.... 20 September 2020 9:07 PM
View all Politics
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake

22 September 2020 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Brait
COVID-19
liquor industry
wine and spirits
DGB
Tim Hutchinson
Capitalworks

Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.

DGB is a major player in both the local and international markets as a producer and distributor of wine and spirits.

Its majority shareholding has now been acquired from investment company Brait by asset managers Capitalworks and longtime DGB Group CEO, Tim Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who now becomes chairperson, gives more details on The Money Show.

He describes the deal as the start of a new era.

Brait decided they wanted to realise some of their investments... It was probably time for me to think about moving on, but I've known the Capitalworks team for a long time... and we've got a great management team...

Tim Hutchinson, Chairperson - DGB

We've got a very good international footprint and we export... around the world and that's got huge growth potential.

Tim Hutchinson, Chairperson - DGB

Hutchinson expands on the announcement of the appointment of Ricardo Ferreira as Group CEO, and his own future role.

He's been with the company seven years... He joined us from SAB where he had a very successful career for 14 years, so he knows the business intimately.

Tim Hutchinson, Chairperson - DGB

I've invested alongside Capitalworks... but I'll play a non-exec chairman role and help the team and be a sounding board and they must grow the business.

Tim Hutchinson, Chairperson - DGB

Believe it or not, with the shutdown locally and internationally, wine consumption's increased... People who used to open a bottle of wine once or twice a week at home with their partners are now having at least a couple of glasses every night!

Tim Hutchinson, Chairperson - DGB

In Europe and in Holland and in Canada and our big markets, retail wine sales are up about 20%.

Tim Hutchinson, Chairperson - DGB

South African wines have always been too cheap internationally... That's not the future... South African wines at the top end are extremely good quality wines.

Tim Hutchinson, Chaiperson - DGB

Listen to the interview in the audio below:


22 September 2020 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Brait
COVID-19
liquor industry
wine and spirits
DGB
Tim Hutchinson
Capitalworks

More from Business

bmw-adpng

BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series

22 September 2020 8:19 PM

BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

22 September 2020 6:43 PM

Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x1500-thumbnailjpg

Using data to understand the customer of the future

22 September 2020 3:54 PM

2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy smiling boys poor poverty child 123rf 123rfbusiness

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-21MyKreepy Krauly teacher

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

21 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

21 September 2020 6:23 PM

The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds

21 September 2020 11:56 AM

Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women

18 September 2020 1:33 PM

Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

22 September 2020 8:40 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and warm Wednesday expected across SA

22 September 2020 8:09 PM

Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Diepsloot, Alex among 30 GBV hotspots in SA – Cele

22 September 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA