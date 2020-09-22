'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert
Associate professor at North-West University Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu joined Afternoon Drive to explain why African countries such as South Africa have placed policies when it comes to the benefits of African medicine when their knowledge is commercialised.
He explained that traditional medicine in Africa has been gaining attention and innovation interest despite the advances in modern medicine.
Plants originating from Africa constitute about 8% of the 1,100 medicinal plants commercialised globally. South Africa has taken several measures to protect biodiversity and includes communities that were previously marginalised and exploited. The country has created laws and institutions that promote the formal recognition of indigenous knowledge.
The law is called the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, created in 2004. This means the communities who guard the knowledge of African traditional medicinal plants should get a fair economic return from these natural resources.
No foreign country can take plants without a permit and the reason for a permit and the agreement is that they will be a guideline that if this product is commercialised what will be the benefit of the country and to the community that owns that knowledge.Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu, Associate Professor - North-West University
RELATED: Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Aremu says even though the law is good for the country, it has grey areas and that is why last year the president introduced the national recording system which will trace and record the medicinal plants in each South African region.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments
Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done.Read More
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'
The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail.Read More
Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court
News24 in-depth and profile writer James de Villiers says varied organisations were present at the ConCourt today.Read More
We feel without the key reports we may not have strong findings - ANC Gauteng
The African National Congress in Gauteng extends the special leave of Khusela Diko, Bandile and Loyiso Masuku by two weeks.Read More
'If there is a COVID-19 vaccine I will be the first to use it,' says caller
Listeners to The Clement Manyathela Show gave their views. US President Donald Trump punted a vaccine before Election Day.Read More
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'
Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.Read More
Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to have an update on the investigations and details on the Rural Safety Strategy.Read More
Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warns issuing a summons against Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission.Read More
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools
Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave.Read More
Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds
Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated.Read More