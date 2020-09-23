Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?
An organisation called Action for Change has planned a march to the Nigerian embassy in Tshwane to protest against human trafficking and gender-based violence.
There has also been a movement on social media under the hashtag #PutSouthAfricansFirst, which states it plans to march to the Nigerian and Zimbabwean Embassies to protest against “ills brought to the country” which include drugs, trafficking, hijackings of buildings, railway infrastructure looting, and other violent crimes.
Martin Ewi, senior researcher for the International Crime in Africa Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, says violence against foreign nationals is formed through clichés that people use to describe certain nationals, which have now become an issue because people started taking them seriously and have led many people to incite violence.
He added that also senior officials who make public statements against foreign nationals are also the reason behind some xenophobic attacks.
We have these clichés which are made for jokes because they are not really serious but when people take them seriously to the point where they use violence, discrimination and all sorts of things to insult individuals it then becomes a very serious situation.Martin Ewi, Senior researcher- International Crime in Africa Programme at the Institute for Security Studies
Nigeria has a population of about 200-million people; have you seen all 200-million people committing drug trafficking, carrying a transit heist and human trafficking? What I am saying is we make judgements on the basis of an individual and a few people which we then put labels to a nation and it is not fair.Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher - International Crime in Africa Programme at the Institute for Security Studies
RELATED: 'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'
It is said that the Nigerian Union SA has warned against the planned march to the embassy as they fear it could spark xenophobic violence.
Listen below to the full conversation...
