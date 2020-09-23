[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i
RELATED: TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talkingSouth Africans will always be in love with “igusheshe” – the boxy BMW 325i, or “Grootman” of BMW.
We have made the German car part of our heritage.
BMW has released a new advertisement in a tribute to a car still wildly popular in the country, especially in the townships and amongst “spinners”.
Mzansi is loving it!
Gusheshe never gets tired unless the owner is careless. The wise one, the one that everyone tips their hats for, from Soweto to Umlazi - whether you're spinning or getting around, igusheshe fits right in. Thirty years later, we still respect you.BMW
People are loving the advert! The history and culture behind this car - I don’t think anywhere in the world this particular 3-series model has had an impact like it had in South Africa. Some of these cars are worth a lot of money!”Jonathan Fairbairn
Watch the moving advert below:
This #HeritageMonth, we celebrate the life of the iconic #Gusheshe, the ‘Grootman’ of BMW that will always be a mark of inspiration in Mzansi. #TheLegacyLivesOn with the new #BMW330isEdition. Iyeza. #BMW325is pic.twitter.com/BwcUfIpjQn— BMW South Africa (@BMW_SA) September 20, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
