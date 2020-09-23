[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice





To keep busy during the lockdown, Sakhile Dube – a tour guide working at the Isimangaliso Wetland Park in KZN – made a video explaining the “clicking sounds” found in isiZulu and many South African languages.

Screengrab from Sakhile Dube's video (https://www.facebook.com/max.kimber.7/videos/10157677494112654).

It’s a simple video, but you watch this guy going through the clicks – it’s so mesmerizing! Jonathan Fairbairn

He’s got such a beautiful voice and way of speaking; he explains it so nicely. Some people are saying this guy should have another career as an online tutor. Jonathan Fairbairn

Watch him go through the clicks in isiZulu:

