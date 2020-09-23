[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice
To keep busy during the lockdown, Sakhile Dube – a tour guide working at the Isimangaliso Wetland Park in KZN – made a video explaining the “clicking sounds” found in isiZulu and many South African languages.
It’s a simple video, but you watch this guy going through the clicks – it’s so mesmerizing!Jonathan Fairbairn
He’s got such a beautiful voice and way of speaking; he explains it so nicely. Some people are saying this guy should have another career as an online tutor.Jonathan Fairbairn
Watch him go through the clicks in isiZulu:
