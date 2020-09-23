[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:15
Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former South African soldier
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 13:35
DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Anele Ntanjana - Emergency Medicine Doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Unconscious biases
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Dorothy Ndletyana - Lecturer at The Gordon Institute for Business Science
Today at 15:10
EWN:Nathaniel Julies murder accused bail bid continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
Kabelo Mabalane nears end of 600km run against child hunger
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kabelo Mabalane
Today at 15:50
Heritage Month: Proudly South African: Ford Cortina ‘bokkie bakkie’ scores a heritage try
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stuart Grant, Classic Car Africa editor
Today at 16:50
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Equity fundraising to hit SA corporate, thanks to covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrice Rassou - Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments
Today at 18:48
Wedding industry is slowing coming back ? Wedding guest limited to 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Precious Thamaga - Wedding And Event Specialist at Precious Celebration
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? There is a new development...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans? Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair. 23 September 2020 9:17 AM
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken' Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture. 22 September 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
23 September 2020 11:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Heritage Day
South African languages
isiZulu
heritage
Bongani Bingwa
Jonathan Fairbain
Khabazela
VIRAL VIDEOS
Isimangaliso Wetland Park

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talkingSouth Africans will always be in love with “igusheshe” – the boxy BMW 325i, or “Grootman” of BMW.

To keep busy during the lockdown, Sakhile Dube – a tour guide working at the Isimangaliso Wetland Park in KZN – made a video explaining the “clicking sounds” found in isiZulu and many South African languages.

Screengrab from Sakhile Dube's video (https://www.facebook.com/max.kimber.7/videos/10157677494112654).

It’s a simple video, but you watch this guy going through the clicks – it’s so mesmerizing!

Jonathan Fairbairn

He’s got such a beautiful voice and way of speaking; he explains it so nicely. Some people are saying this guy should have another career as an online tutor.

Jonathan Fairbairn

Watch him go through the clicks in isiZulu:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


