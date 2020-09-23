Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities
At the Zondo Commission
Remember that Mosebenzi Zwane was not only the MEC at the time but he came up with the idea of the prepayment.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He was with interfering with procurement processes. The day before the Deputy Chief Justice Zondo was told how some of the contractors did not do the job but were paid.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There are people from the Free State who are picketing outside the commission.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
