City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million





City Power is conducting a surprise power cut in some of the residents located at the Dainfern estates who are currently owing electricity due to either having illegally power connections or bridging meters.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena joined The Midday Report. He explained that the area owes an outstanding revenue which adds up to R13-million and emphasised that this is a practice the utility is determined to continue doing in many suburbs.

People will be surprised that those people who can afford to basically stay in such posh surburbs are actually defaulting on paying for electricity. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson-City Power

We said previously we are not just targeting poor areas like Alexandra, Lenasia and so forth but also here, were most of the money is actually being owed. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson-City Power

We are targeting collectively owe about R13 million of outstanding revenue that could have been used in City Power currently. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson-City Power

RELATED: City Power abandons Alex electricity cuts because of violence in River Park

Mangena says this is not a publicity stunt and that they have been cutting power in places that are defaulting electricity since last year and that suburb areas owe the power utility more money than those who live in townships.

Listen below for the full interview...