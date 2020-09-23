Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco?
It was introduced to the market back in 2008 and ran into trouble in 2014.
The scheme offered buyers the option of paying full instalments through a bank or offsetting instalments through fees received for advertising the campaign on their vehicles.
When these fees started drying up, some affected clients lost their cars or had to extend their loans.
It turns out that the scheme's originator, Albert Venter, is behind the YapYap car deals currently being promoted on social media reports Wendy Knowler.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews the consumer ninja on The Money Show.
Knowler summarises the complaints she's received from YapYap clients.
They responded to YapYap marketing advertising a specific vehicle repayment amount, and no residual, but the offer they signed was very different - higher monthly repayments, longer term and/or a residual.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The complainants were allegedly not given copies of what they signed, says Knowler, and some never have since.
It's only later that they heard from the banks the real extent of what they had committed to.
In the response Knowler received from Albert Venter's attorney he says Venter was under the impression the clients concerned had come to him to rent cars:
"Upon initial contact with the clients, the clients opted not to rent a motor vehicle but rather to purchase a vehicle."
The attorney goes on to say that Venter is not the dealer that supplies the vehicles:
"The leads (in the referred cases) were given to Group 1 Nissan the Glen and Village Auto Melkbostrand... They knew exactly what their repayments were."
I think some of the dealers didn't do enough due diligence either in this matter.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It's no secret what's happened to motor industry sales [during the pandemic] and I think that played a part here.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to Knowler's advice on how to avoid getting burned with possibly fishy deals:
More from Business
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more
Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake
Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
Using data to understand the customer of the future
2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure.Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
More from Local
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments.Read More
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?
Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair.Read More
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources.Read More
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments
Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done.Read More
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'
The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail.Read More
Using data to understand the customer of the future
2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure.Read More
Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court
News24 in-depth and profile writer James de Villiers says varied organisations were present at the ConCourt today.Read More
We feel without the key reports we may not have strong findings - ANC Gauteng
The African National Congress in Gauteng extends the special leave of Khusela Diko, Bandile and Loyiso Masuku by two weeks.Read More
'If there is a COVID-19 vaccine I will be the first to use it,' says caller
Listeners to The Clement Manyathela Show gave their views. US President Donald Trump punted a vaccine before Election Day.Read More
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'
Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.Read More