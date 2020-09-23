Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more
As we hit "wedding season" the industry is coming back to life under Level 1 of the national lockdown.
According to the relaxed regulations on gatherings, there's a limit of 250 people allowed indoors and 500 outdoors to enforce social distancing.
Remember that the number of guests at your wedding cannot exceed 50% of venue capacity, so you'll be paying more for less, in effect.
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
Precious Thamaga's Precious Celebrations has a reputation for organising luxury weddings for high-profile South Africans.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews the event specialist popularly known as Precious the Planner.
As much as we've been given the green light to get back to work, that 500 number has a bit of a clause in it. It doesn't mean you can just have 500 people at your wedding. It needs to be in a space, for example, with the capacity for 1,000.Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations
It means that if you are going to have 200 people at your wedding you need to make sure the venue that you book has a venue capacity of 400.Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations
There are a lot of things to consider before we get excited, but is a good thing that we can kind of get back into business... Here in South Africa between September and December it's wedding season.Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations
Booking a bigger venue to accommodate less people can be an expensive venture, but there are ways around it Thamaga says.
One option is to opt for a marquee to host the reception.
I think people just need to just do their research and do what suits them best, but it is going to be a bit more expensive.Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations
I think the best advice is to keep your numbers small and if you can't and if you want a really big wedding, wait until that stage where we've passed that stage where we really as a country don't have to worry about Covid-19 anymore.Precious Thamaga, Wedding and event specialist - Precious Celebrations
Thamaga also discusses the creative ways event planners are managing to stay afloat. Take a listen:
More from Business
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake
Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
Using data to understand the customer of the future
2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure.Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant'
Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant.Read More
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams
Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme.Read More
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro
Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More