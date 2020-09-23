Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."
Guests
Nancy Tremaine - author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events
Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Aubrey Ndlovu
Talkers/Open Line
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'

23 September 2020 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SA Economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Manufacturing
Manufacturing sector
Philippa Rodseth
Andre de Ruyter
COVID-19
Manufacturing Circle
economic partnership

The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.

South Africa's manufacturing sector has reached a tipping point says Eskom CEO and former Manufacturing Circle chairperson, Andre de Ruyter.

He delivered the keynote address at the industry body's AGM, outlining the measures needed to point the sector towards a successful future.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Manufacturing Circle Executive Director, Philippa Rodseth.

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

In order to encourage investment she says, South Africa needs policy certainty and predictability, along with alignment.

So, if we can align industrial policy with fiscal policy... that would certainly assist us in encouraging and growing investment.

Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle

It [the manufacturing sector] remains the engine of growth for our economy and is something that we certainly can't ignore in terms of what we need to do to contribute to the restructuring and growth of our economy.

Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle

Is there the political will to work towards this?

Rodseth says during the pandemic over the last five months, they've seen concerted effort between business, labour and government in acknowledging the importance of working together.

We looked specifically over this period at medical equipment, personal protective equipment and have made great strides there. This is something that needs to be acknowledged and taken through into the rest of our manufacturing sub-sectors.

Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle

A lot of talk in our economic recovery has come through - we've been part of the Business for South Africa initiative for example - and there a lot of talk and a lot of alignment across the constituencies about the importance of manufacturing, the prioritisation of manufacturing and localisation.

Philippa Rodseth, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle

For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


