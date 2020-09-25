Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising
In July, AAA School of Advertising launched an exciting initiative called The Ad Room, challenging talented grade 11 and 12 learners to demonstrate their potential.
The platform was developed to find the next storytellers, visual thinkers and strategic thinkers who think differently and are ready to take a step towards the future with AAA School of Advertising. The initiative is hugely beneficial for learners who are passionate about languages, art and business studies, and those who would love to pursue careers that enhance their natural talents.
Through the initiative, three talented students will be awarded full academic bursaries, each valued at more than R269 970.
To find these learners, the prestigious institution opened up three challenges.
Challenge 2: The Sneaker Challenge
The Sneaker Challenge will task learners to curate, narrate or demonstrate their talents by selecting one of three briefs:
Brief 1: Visual thinkers will be required to design their own sneaker
Brief 2: Storytellers will be required to write a 30-second radio advert for their sneaker
Brief 3: Strategic thinkers will be required to create an advertising campaign on a social media platform of their choice
Click here to enter The AAA Imagination Challenge. The challenge ends on 31 October 2020.
The prizes up for grabs are as follows, first prize: R1500 Shelflife voucher, second prize: R1000 Shelflife voucher, third prize: R750 Shelflife voucher and a R1000 Bathu voucher for the lucky draw winner.
Challenge 1: Winners
The first Ad Room challenge saw many submissions from very talented grade 11 and 12 learners. Congratulations to all the winners:
• Sibusiso Mntambo from Greenside High School earned the Top Strategist award and received a Superbalist voucher worth R1000
• Victoria Masinga from Glenvista High School earned the Top Storyteller award and received a Superbalist voucher worth R750
• Ezekiel de Guzman from Hoerskool de Kuilen earned the Top Visual Thinker award and received a Superbalist voucher worth R500
• Thando Matetoa from Royals School Alberton received a Smart N8 10” tablet worth R2000
To find out more, visit the Adroom or email adroom@aaaschool.ac.za
