Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zwane at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Andile Lungisa released on bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings
Today at 15:20
EWN: Charl Kinnear murder suspect makes first apperance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 15:40
Climate Marches across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 15:50
SA Heritage: Adverts that reflect SA['s heritage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thebe Ikalefeng - Founder at The Brand Leadership Group
Today at 16:10
Ekurhuleni and Tshwane downgraded by Moody's - What it means for the municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Pheko - Senior Research Fellow and Political Economist at Trade Collective
Today at 16:20
Legal Advice App
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gugu Gumede, founding member of Molao365
Today at 16:40
Woza matrics programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 17:10
Goverment to procure Solar and wind Energy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Today at 17:20
Rugby season in back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nico Luus, Rugby sports trainer
Today at 18:09
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
No Items to show
Latest Local
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs. 25 September 2020 11:52 AM
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene' Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19. 25 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
25 September 2020 11:11 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Bursary programme
bursary
AAA school of advertising
academic bursaries
Creative Brand Communication
Copywriting
Marketing Communication

The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising!

In July, AAA School of Advertising launched an exciting initiative called The Ad Room, challenging talented grade 11 and 12 learners to demonstrate their potential.

The platform was developed to find the next storytellers, visual thinkers and strategic thinkers who think differently and are ready to take a step towards the future with AAA School of Advertising. The initiative is hugely beneficial for learners who are passionate about languages, art and business studies, and those who would love to pursue careers that enhance their natural talents.

Through the initiative, three talented students will be awarded full academic bursaries, each valued at more than R269 970.

To find these learners, the prestigious institution opened up three challenges.

Challenge 2: The Sneaker Challenge

The Sneaker Challenge will task learners to curate, narrate or demonstrate their talents by selecting one of three briefs:

Brief 1: Visual thinkers will be required to design their own sneaker

Brief 2: Storytellers will be required to write a 30-second radio advert for their sneaker

Brief 3: Strategic thinkers will be required to create an advertising campaign on a social media platform of their choice

Click here to enter The AAA Imagination Challenge. The challenge ends on 31 October 2020.

The prizes up for grabs are as follows, first prize: R1500 Shelflife voucher, second prize: R1000 Shelflife voucher, third prize: R750 Shelflife voucher and a R1000 Bathu voucher for the lucky draw winner.

Challenge 1: Winners

The first Ad Room challenge saw many submissions from very talented grade 11 and 12 learners. Congratulations to all the winners:

• Sibusiso Mntambo from Greenside High School earned the Top Strategist award and received a Superbalist voucher worth R1000

• Victoria Masinga from Glenvista High School earned the Top Storyteller award and received a Superbalist voucher worth R750

• Ezekiel de Guzman from Hoerskool de Kuilen earned the Top Visual Thinker award and received a Superbalist voucher worth R500

• Thando Matetoa from Royals School Alberton received a Smart N8 10” tablet worth R2000

To find out more, visit the Adroom or email adroom@aaaschool.ac.za


