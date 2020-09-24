What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Arrest in Kinnear murder
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:33
Property owners want mansion occupiers out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carlos Amato
Today at 13:18
Con Hill event
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dawn Roberton, CEO of Constitution Hill
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

24 September 2020 9:59 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
UN Security Council
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.

World leaders engaged virtually for this year's United Nations (UN) general assembly which is a debate of heads of state and government, during which they put on the agenda global issues affecting peace, stability, and international cooperation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as the chairperson of the African Union (AU), addressed the council in a pre-recorded message stating that South Africa will continue pushing for a permanent state and called for a greater representation of the African countries on the security council urgently by the intergovernmental negotiations.

Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi joined Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa, show where he explained that South African has had the privilege of serving on the security council in three different occasions and the significant achievement our leaders have had is the enhancement of the partnership between the UN and the AU.

There is no other African country that has served in the security council on three different occasions in such a short space of time.

Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Nkosi says the non-permanent membership to the security council is a start and the country has played a critical role in many resolutions of conflicts and contributed immensely in the peace dividend at Democratic Republic of the Congo or United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco).

I think South Africa has played a very critical role in a short period of time for instance this year we have played a very critical role in the extension of mandate in the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC or Monusco.

Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation

RELATED: 'If there is a COVID-19 vaccine I will be the first to use it,' says caller

United Nations Security Council was dominated by US president Donald Trump who has demanded the UN to hold China accountable for the spread of the Coronavirus. Nkosi says there are major concerns on the Geo-politics and hopes that it will be eased through diplomacy and negotiations.


