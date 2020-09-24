What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?





World leaders engaged virtually for this year's United Nations (UN) general assembly which is a debate of heads of state and government, during which they put on the agenda global issues affecting peace, stability, and international cooperation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as the chairperson of the African Union (AU), addressed the council in a pre-recorded message stating that South Africa will continue pushing for a permanent state and called for a greater representation of the African countries on the security council urgently by the intergovernmental negotiations.

Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi joined Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa, show where he explained that South African has had the privilege of serving on the security council in three different occasions and the significant achievement our leaders have had is the enhancement of the partnership between the UN and the AU.

There is no other African country that has served in the security council on three different occasions in such a short space of time. Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Nkosi says the non-permanent membership to the security council is a start and the country has played a critical role in many resolutions of conflicts and contributed immensely in the peace dividend at Democratic Republic of the Congo or United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco).

I think South Africa has played a very critical role in a short period of time for instance this year we have played a very critical role in the extension of mandate in the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC or Monusco. Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation

United Nations Security Council was dominated by US president Donald Trump who has demanded the UN to hold China accountable for the spread of the Coronavirus. Nkosi says there are major concerns on the Geo-politics and hopes that it will be eased through diplomacy and negotiations.