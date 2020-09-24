What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?
World leaders engaged virtually for this year's United Nations (UN) general assembly which is a debate of heads of state and government, during which they put on the agenda global issues affecting peace, stability, and international cooperation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as the chairperson of the African Union (AU), addressed the council in a pre-recorded message stating that South Africa will continue pushing for a permanent state and called for a greater representation of the African countries on the security council urgently by the intergovernmental negotiations.
Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi joined Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa, show where he explained that South African has had the privilege of serving on the security council in three different occasions and the significant achievement our leaders have had is the enhancement of the partnership between the UN and the AU.
There is no other African country that has served in the security council on three different occasions in such a short space of time.Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Nkosi says the non-permanent membership to the security council is a start and the country has played a critical role in many resolutions of conflicts and contributed immensely in the peace dividend at Democratic Republic of the Congo or United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco).
I think South Africa has played a very critical role in a short period of time for instance this year we have played a very critical role in the extension of mandate in the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC or Monusco.Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy-Director General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation
RELATED: 'If there is a COVID-19 vaccine I will be the first to use it,' says caller
United Nations Security Council was dominated by US president Donald Trump who has demanded the UN to hold China accountable for the spread of the Coronavirus. Nkosi says there are major concerns on the Geo-politics and hopes that it will be eased through diplomacy and negotiations.
More from Local
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments.Read More
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?
Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair.Read More
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources.Read More
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments
Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done.Read More
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'
The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail.Read More
Using data to understand the customer of the future
2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure.Read More
Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court
News24 in-depth and profile writer James de Villiers says varied organisations were present at the ConCourt today.Read More
We feel without the key reports we may not have strong findings - ANC Gauteng
The African National Congress in Gauteng extends the special leave of Khusela Diko, Bandile and Loyiso Masuku by two weeks.Read More
'If there is a COVID-19 vaccine I will be the first to use it,' says caller
Listeners to The Clement Manyathela Show gave their views. US President Donald Trump punted a vaccine before Election Day.Read More