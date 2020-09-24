'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise
Absa Retail and Business Banking chief financial officer Punki Modise comes from humble beginnings. She grew up in Soweto with her four siblings who were raised by a single mother and grandmother.
Modise says she never saw herself working in a bank when she was young but her late sister realised she had an eye for business when she was doing standard five and selling coloured popcorns to her peers to help her family make ends meet.
Banking in my mind gives one a window to the economy and also affords the opportunity to actively participate and make a difference to the broader society.Punki Modise, Chief Financial Officer- Absa Retail and Business Banking organization
I ultimately got interested in banking through my late sister who realised when I was in standard five, I really enjoyed selling ‘skopas’ for a living just to get income for my family.Punki Modise, Chief Financial Officer- Absa Retail and Business Banking organization
When she completed her matric she worked in a firm where she became a personal assistant and was advised to go further her studies at a university and get a commercial degree. She did and went on to receive her charted accountant degree as well.
I just fondly remember sitting in the patio with my grandmother who asked me what exactly will my degree allow me to do in the work space and I said; you know what granny this degree is ultimately going to allow me to be a bank manger and I will own all the money in the bank and for her it was a light bulb moment and she said go for it my girl.Punki Modise, Chief Financial Officer- Absa Retail and Business Banking organization
The day I got my results and became a chartered accountant instead of becoming excited, strange enough I got a huge sense of relief. That sense of relief reassured me that the world is my oyster.Punki Modise, Chief Financial Officer- Absa Retail and Business Banking organization
The advise I have for young people is that first of all enjoy life but at the same time you need to be focused and you need to know what you want to achieve out of life.Punki Modise, Chief Financial Officer- Absa Retail and Business Banking organization
Life affords people so many opportunities and people should not be scared to go for those opportunities, whatever you are passionate about go for it and make a success of it.Punki Modise, Chief financial officer - Absa Retail and Business Banking
RELATED: 'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Modise says COVID-19 has made the banking sector become more collaborative in trying to find ways to ease the citizens anxiety. He says she in the many years she has been in the banking sector she never thought it would become an essential.
No one ever imagines a bank can be perceived or seen as an essential service.Punki Modise, Chief financial officer - Absa Retail and Business Banking
When President Cyril Ramaphosa said banking will be an essential service, for me that really cut deep and told me the industry that you're in goes to the core and essence of what makes a society and the economy to run.Punki Modise, Chief financial officer - Absa Retail and Business Banking
Listen below to the full conversation:
