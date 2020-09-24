Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'





It is a public holiday and as is South African culture, many people would be drinking.

Let's accept that. South Africa has a deep, and damaging drinking culture. But, because of the lockdown revelations, bottle stores are closed today.

So, if you don't have a cold one in front of you, maybe this could give us some pause to think about our relationship with booze.

In a feature piece on the New Frame website, Carlos Amato explores South Africa's relationship with booze. It's titled: SA must fix its "dop system".

He joins Lester Kiewet on The Midday Report for more on this.

It's been a fascinating journey these past few months. People are realising that booze is too cheap and killing many people. Carlos Amato, Journalist

The point is that we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years. Not only the alcohol industry, all sorts of industries that put citizens' lives at risk. Carlos Amato, Journalist

We must look at pricing and operating hours. There is a huge employment contribution and it will take a major trade-off deal between the state and small business traders to resolve this. Carlos Amato, Journalist

Listen below for the full interview...