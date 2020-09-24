Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'
It is a public holiday and as is South African culture, many people would be drinking.
Let's accept that. South Africa has a deep, and damaging drinking culture. But, because of the lockdown revelations, bottle stores are closed today.
So, if you don't have a cold one in front of you, maybe this could give us some pause to think about our relationship with booze.
In a feature piece on the New Frame website, Carlos Amato explores South Africa's relationship with booze. It's titled: SA must fix its "dop system".
He joins Lester Kiewet on The Midday Report for more on this.
It's been a fascinating journey these past few months. People are realising that booze is too cheap and killing many people.Carlos Amato, Journalist
The point is that we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years. Not only the alcohol industry, all sorts of industries that put citizens' lives at risk.Carlos Amato, Journalist
We must look at pricing and operating hours. There is a huge employment contribution and it will take a major trade-off deal between the state and small business traders to resolve this.Carlos Amato, Journalist
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Diverted lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg
Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.Read More
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.Read More
'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise
When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.Read More
What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments.Read More
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?
Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair.Read More
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources.Read More
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments
Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done.Read More