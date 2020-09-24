Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Diverted lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
property investment
commercial property
retail property

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Article by Somaya Joshua, Head: Commercial Property Finance (Africa Regional Operations) at Absa.

According to the African Development Bank, at the start of 2020, the African continent was forecast to deliver 3.9% economic growth and was home to six of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Importantly, for the first time in a decade, more than half the continents’ growth came from investment finance and this provided a sound foundation for property investment activity.

Covid-19 has had a material impact on many of the emerging and frontier economies and the World Bank has warned that the West African Economic and Monetary Union, as well as the East African Community, will be hard hit in the near-term; but we believe that the long-term investment case for property remains intact.

It is important not to “group” all of Africa together and make blanket statements about where the value lies. For example, shopping malls have long been a popular destination for property investors in South Africa, where big retailers traditionally provided stable rentals and attracted consistent foot traffic. In contrast, the concept hasn’t taken off to the same degree in places like Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria where much of the geospatial and built environment is still largely in the early phase of development. Another example is how a report published by Knight Frank Africa contrasts yield performance across various property sub-sectors in Accra and Nairobi – as can be noted; there are notable differences in both rental levels and achievable yields in the different markets:

Exhibit 1: A comparison of property sector rents and yields in Accra and Nairobi – source: Knight Frank

It’s likely that many of the infrastructure projects that will drive economic linkages of African states can be catalytic for property markets on the African continent and, in particular, for the logistics and warehousing subsectors.

Expanding intra-Africa trade requires a robust logistics environment, including fit for purpose logistic infrastructure. Moreover, delivering on such a broad scale of infrastructure projects requires more than just planning for economic linkages; it also requires the financial resources and the technical capabilities to assess key financial risks associated with infrastructure projects. A recent McKinsey & Co. report titled Solving Africa’s infrastructure paradox indicates that despite available funds, large pipeline and clear needs, few infrastructure projects in Africa (less than 10%) reach financial close. It also found that as much as 80% of projects fail at the feasibility and business-plan stage. That is a dynamic that may have un-intentionally slowed development activity down.

The specialised nature of property development and investment is inherently challenging. Investors who prove successful are the ones that are able to marshal a combination of resources such as land, financial capital, a thorough understanding of the regulatory frameworks they operate in and a clear understanding of the economic risks and rewards associated to investment opportunities on the continent. Our deep expertise allows us to add value to our clients across the value chain from debt structuring, to property valuation and building project management, interest rate and currency risk management solutions. This expertise and offerings are made available to our clients alongside our well established and experienced in-country teams where we have established banking operations.

Absa’s in-country presence positions us well to partner our clients, facilitating debt funding through in-country operations and cross-border funding solutions by providing experienced deal structuring capabilities that enable experienced local, regional and multi-national property developers and investor client strategies.

At Absa, we have been involved in some transformational projects. An example of this is our successful partnership in Ghana to fund the development of the PwC and Huawei head office development in Accra. We continue to fund opportunities with experienced clients where the product and market remain sound, especially with consideration to the impact that Covid-19 has had on cash flows in certain parts of the real estate sector.

We believe that the real opportunity for African property investors will be unlocked as the markets deepen and investors have access to a more diverse range of opportunities complemented by an active secondary market to ensure greater price transparency. We are still seeing activity in our presence countries and another example of this is the opportunities stemming from the pent-up demand for affordable housing in key jurisdictions on the continent. In many markets, underdeveloped housing finance systems present both a challenge and an opportunity for developers and financiers alike. The demand for affordable housing also extends to student housing. Part of a winning formula for product delivery in that market will also depend on solving for the right product, in the right market and in a sustainable manner.

Despite a difficult operating environment, we have continued to apply our expertise to provide fit-to-market debt solutions to our clients. Our approach continues to be to partner the right client, with the right product and in the right locations. Our existing client base is important to us and is top of mind when we consider how we support them in this economic environment. How we prioritize the allocation of our capital is important as we continue to extend our balance sheet.

We think our customer relationships post this crisis will be stronger, especially when you consider how we have responded to their needs. We have had a resilient, pragmatic and client-centric approach to the impact that Covid-19 has had on some of our client cash flows. We’re growing and deepening our partnerships with clients along the way. Our environment will likely continue to present uncertainties. Covid19 infection rates have increased in the last few weeks potentially adding to an already uncertain environment. We will continue to apply sound judgement in how we assess new opportunities and we’re careful to manage overreactions. We need to continue staying close to our markets, our clients, their lens on the crisis and how we partner their innovation or response strategies as a result of the impact of actions taken to fight the spread of Covid-19. We think our Pan African property business is well-positioned as a prominent funder in the sector and remain optimistic about our developing continent.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact


24 September 2020 1:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
property investment
commercial property
retail property

More from MyMoney Online

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

EWN Highlights

Masuku accuses DA’s Jack Bloom of misleading public over Nasrec hospital costs

24 September 2020 6:36 PM

Cabinet approves publication of report by 4IR commission

24 September 2020 5:41 PM

Heritage Day it’s about observing what unites us as a nation - Parliament

24 September 2020 4:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA