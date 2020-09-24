Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear





Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi has confirmed on The Midday Report that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Western Cape top cop Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The suspect, who is said to be 39 years of age, was arrested in Gauteng today.

Kinnear worked on several high-profile investigations at the anti-gang unit and was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town last Friday.

We have been working since the incident happened and that took us to Johannesburg where we managed to arrest the suspect. We now have taken him to Cape Town so that he can formally be charged for this case. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson-Hawks

Mulaudzi says this talks to issues of organised crime and that they are still busy investigating as there are a lot of things that still need to be uncovered and more information that they are working on which they cannot share currently as the case is sensitive.

This is a very sensitive case and you might have heard from the media a lot of speculations and we have been quite because we did not want any information leak, for instance, the transportation of the suspect himself. We don’t know what would happen on the way. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson-Hawks

