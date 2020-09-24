Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
24 September 2020 4:34 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Johannesburg
#Covid19
Dr Karin van der Merwe

Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.

A group of about 200 doctors, in collaboration with #VoicesThatCare Facebook campaign, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since we have been in Level 2. We speak to Dr Karin van der Merwe to find out what is going on.

I hope it is not the beginning of a second wave but the numbers in our area are creeping in. Now is not the time to drop our guard. There has been a spread of COVID-19 between family members and friends and I think social gatherings are behind this. It's especially important for the elderly and vulnerable to maintain their distance.

Dr Karin van der Merwe, General practitioner

A lot of people wear their masks on their chibs. People drinking at bars are close together and not wearings masks. Theses are high-risk situations. Other countries have made seating rules at bars to prevent this.

Dr Karin van der Merwe, General practitioner

It is important not to neglect your health. We are seeing cases that should have been attended to earlier and children not receiving essential immunisations.

Dr Karin van der Merwe, General practitioner

Listen below for the full interview...


