Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg
A group of about 200 doctors, in collaboration with #VoicesThatCare Facebook campaign, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since we have been in Level 2. We speak to Dr Karin van der Merwe to find out what is going on.
I hope it is not the beginning of a second wave but the numbers in our area are creeping in. Now is not the time to drop our guard. There has been a spread of COVID-19 between family members and friends and I think social gatherings are behind this. It's especially important for the elderly and vulnerable to maintain their distance.Dr Karin van der Merwe, General practitioner
A lot of people wear their masks on their chibs. People drinking at bars are close together and not wearings masks. Theses are high-risk situations. Other countries have made seating rules at bars to prevent this.Dr Karin van der Merwe, General practitioner
It is important not to neglect your health. We are seeing cases that should have been attended to earlier and children not receiving essential immunisations.Dr Karin van der Merwe, General practitioner
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Diverted lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.Read More
Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'
Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years.Read More
'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise
When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.Read More
What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments.Read More
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?
Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair.Read More
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources.Read More
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments
Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done.Read More