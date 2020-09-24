Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Business
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs

24 September 2020 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
SMEs
small business
Retail Capital
business funding
UIF
COVID-19
Ters benefits
Karl Westvig
relief funding

'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.

Small business funder Retail Capital asks businesses to see it as their partner in growth.

It provides funding and asset finance alternatives to traditional small business loans.

This has been a lifeline for some local outfits during the chaos caused by the pandemic and resultant lockdown - the company says it's poured R500 million into the economy through its SME relief measures.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield) interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.

In April, 90% of our business owners weren't trading and we didn't collect against them at all, so we gave them relief for that period of time. That's roughly about R300 million.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

As they've come back online, we then funded them to get them going again, give them stock and give them working capital.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

Many of these business had to cut back expenses, cut back staff, cut back suppliers... There's a knock-on effect throughout the economy...

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

Westvig says the businesses that benefited from this relief are now, on average, back to 80% of pre-Covid trade levels.

This is tied to the sectors they operate in.

There are some sectors that are actually outperforming - things like the electronics sector, the house and home sector... The building sector has been phenomenal...

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

But then you have your restaurant sector and your health and beauty that are still struggling and significantly down on pre-Covid levels.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

He points out that many SMEs don't qualify to claim for UIF and Ters benefits.

There's been very little support for these SME business owners. We tend to fund the below-R10 million a year SME businesses which have largely been ignored.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

The government R200 billion guarantee scheme through the banks has largely been aimed at the medium-sized business and not the small businesses.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

Westvig adds that, unlike government funding, Retail Capital's relief is not restrictive - businesses can choose how they spend the money.

You can't dictate that to the business owner. What we have seen is a massive amount of innovation.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

Westvig also details how businesses can qualify for Retail Capital assistance. Listen to the audio below:


24 September 2020 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
SMEs
small business
Retail Capital
business funding
UIF
COVID-19
Ters benefits
Karl Westvig
relief funding

More from Business

cashless-paymentjpg

'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'

24 September 2020 8:39 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national_lottery.jpg

Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

24 September 2020 6:58 PM

Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-agreementjpg

Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)

23 September 2020 8:00 PM

The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wedding-mask-couple-Covid-19-123rf

Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more

23 September 2020 7:42 PM

Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

factory-production-manufacturejpg

SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'

23 September 2020 6:53 PM

The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW logo 123rf 123rfbusiness logo

[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i

23 September 2020 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-adpng

BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series

22 September 2020 8:19 PM

BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pouring red wine from bottle into glass with wooden wine casks winemaking 123rf

Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake

22 September 2020 7:29 PM

Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

22 September 2020 6:43 PM

Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

EWN Highlights

Police vow to clamp down on lawlessness after threats against foreign nationals

24 September 2020 8:46 PM

PSL announces DStv as new Premiership sponsors

24 September 2020 8:12 PM

Masuku accuses DA’s Jack Bloom of misleading public over Nasrec hospital costs

24 September 2020 6:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA