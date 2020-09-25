'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'





South Africa has been ranked as the 10th highest country with confirmed COVID-19 infection rate globally, last night the Department of Health reported 77 more COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 1,861 new confirmed cases.

South Africa has moved past its peak of the pandemic as the number of new Covid-19 cases averaged between around 950 and 2,000 cases each day and some doctors in Johannesburg have noticed an increase in the number of infection cases over the past week.

Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases Professor Adrian Puren says we should be implementing more testing to really get a stance on what is happening in the country and citizens should not be complacent now that we are in Level 1.

I think it is critical that we should still emphasise the need for physical distancing, wearing of cloth face mask, hand hygiene at work and restaurants. I think ventilation is going to play a critical role. I know the risks outdoors are probably less but there are still risks that we should be cognisant of. Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

I think it is also critical that although many people will be infected and survive and not have major complications, there are still vulnerable people in our homes and in our home settings that have comorbidities or of a particular age and that puts them at a higher risk and they can certainly end up in hospitals in our ICUs. Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of this disease.

He added that it is not a surprise that doctors are recognising an increase even though there has been a risk adjustment approach because people are now starting to come into contact with each other in workplaces, schools and venues.

I think we do try to learn from other countries as to what is actually happening there. If you're looking at the UK, Europe, United States, these are not necessarily countries that we follow in terms of guidelines but you can sort of see as they change their lockdown they too experience these particular surges. I think it is a warning that we should actually be managing these types of scenarios. Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs-National Institute for Communicable Diseases

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning 594,000 people have so far recovered.

