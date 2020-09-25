'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'
South Africa has been ranked as the 10th highest country with confirmed COVID-19 infection rate globally, last night the Department of Health reported 77 more COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 1,861 new confirmed cases.
South Africa has moved past its peak of the pandemic as the number of new Covid-19 cases averaged between around 950 and 2,000 cases each day and some doctors in Johannesburg have noticed an increase in the number of infection cases over the past week.
Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases Professor Adrian Puren says we should be implementing more testing to really get a stance on what is happening in the country and citizens should not be complacent now that we are in Level 1.
I think it is critical that we should still emphasise the need for physical distancing, wearing of cloth face mask, hand hygiene at work and restaurants. I think ventilation is going to play a critical role. I know the risks outdoors are probably less but there are still risks that we should be cognisant of.Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
I think it is also critical that although many people will be infected and survive and not have major complications, there are still vulnerable people in our homes and in our home settings that have comorbidities or of a particular age and that puts them at a higher risk and they can certainly end up in hospitals in our ICUs.Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
RELATED: Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg
Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of this disease.
He added that it is not a surprise that doctors are recognising an increase even though there has been a risk adjustment approach because people are now starting to come into contact with each other in workplaces, schools and venues.
I think we do try to learn from other countries as to what is actually happening there. If you're looking at the UK, Europe, United States, these are not necessarily countries that we follow in terms of guidelines but you can sort of see as they change their lockdown they too experience these particular surges. I think it is a warning that we should actually be managing these types of scenarios.Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs-National Institute for Communicable Diseases
The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning 594,000 people have so far recovered.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'There's line between security agencies and their involvement in politics'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg
Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.Read More
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.Read More
Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'
Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years.Read More
'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise
When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.Read More
What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More