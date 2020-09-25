South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
Chief director for Maths, Science & Technology at the Department of Education Seliki Thlabane joined Ray White on The Clement Manyathela Show to discuss the importance of introducing digital education in the classrooms to advance teaching and better equip children for the future.
Many educators and learners had to quickly adapt to having classes via technology during the lockdown and this has sparked a conversation on whether we have entered the fourth industrial revolution quicker than what we had initially thought and what will the future of work look like for the next generation.
The Oxford University indicates 40% of the jobs as you know them today will not be there in the next 10 years. Now, how do we prepare our children to ensure that they are going to occupy jobs that will not exist as of yet? That is the challenge for the whole world.Seliki Thlabane, Chief director for Maths, Science & technology- Department of Education
RELATED: How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era
Thlabane added that if digital education is introduced it will need the government to provide proper infrastructure and tools that will assist learners to be able to access the proper digital content that will eliminated the traditional way of learning which involves paper based material.
In terms of skills development, it's important that South Africa becomes aware that the Department of Basic Education has already begun to position itself and put processes in place to ensure that the current generation of learners who have been prepared for the future jobs are equipped with skills and competence that they are going to require.Seliki Thlabane, Chief director for Maths, Science & technology - Department of Education
Thlabane says the government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs in the future.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'
Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg
Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.Read More
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.Read More
Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'
Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years.Read More
'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise
When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.Read More
What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More