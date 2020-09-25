South African schools push for introduction of digital skills





Chief director for Maths, Science & Technology at the Department of Education Seliki Thlabane joined Ray White on The Clement Manyathela Show to discuss the importance of introducing digital education in the classrooms to advance teaching and better equip children for the future.

Many educators and learners had to quickly adapt to having classes via technology during the lockdown and this has sparked a conversation on whether we have entered the fourth industrial revolution quicker than what we had initially thought and what will the future of work look like for the next generation.

The Oxford University indicates 40% of the jobs as you know them today will not be there in the next 10 years. Now, how do we prepare our children to ensure that they are going to occupy jobs that will not exist as of yet? That is the challenge for the whole world. Seliki Thlabane, Chief director for Maths, Science & technology- Department of Education

Thlabane added that if digital education is introduced it will need the government to provide proper infrastructure and tools that will assist learners to be able to access the proper digital content that will eliminated the traditional way of learning which involves paper based material.

In terms of skills development, it's important that South Africa becomes aware that the Department of Basic Education has already begun to position itself and put processes in place to ensure that the current generation of learners who have been prepared for the future jobs are equipped with skills and competence that they are going to require. Seliki Thlabane, Chief director for Maths, Science & technology - Department of Education

Thlabane says the government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs in the future.

