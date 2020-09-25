Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zwane at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Andile Lungisa released on bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings
Today at 15:20
EWN: Charl Kinnear murder suspect makes first apperance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 15:40
Climate Marches across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 15:50
SA Heritage: Adverts that reflect SA['s heritage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thebe Ikalefeng - Founder at The Brand Leadership Group
Today at 16:10
Ekurhuleni and Tshwane downgraded by Moody's - What it means for the municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Pheko - Senior Research Fellow and Political Economist at Trade Collective
Today at 16:20
Legal Advice App
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gugu Gumede, founding member of Molao365
Today at 16:40
Woza matrics programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 17:10
Goverment to procure Solar and wind Energy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Today at 17:20
Rugby season in back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nico Luus, Rugby sports trainer
Today at 18:09
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

25 September 2020 11:52 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Digital
fourth induatrial revolution

The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.

Chief director for Maths, Science & Technology at the Department of Education Seliki Thlabane joined Ray White on The Clement Manyathela Show to discuss the importance of introducing digital education in the classrooms to advance teaching and better equip children for the future.

Many educators and learners had to quickly adapt to having classes via technology during the lockdown and this has sparked a conversation on whether we have entered the fourth industrial revolution quicker than what we had initially thought and what will the future of work look like for the next generation.

The Oxford University indicates 40% of the jobs as you know them today will not be there in the next 10 years. Now, how do we prepare our children to ensure that they are going to occupy jobs that will not exist as of yet? That is the challenge for the whole world.

Seliki Thlabane, Chief director for Maths, Science & technology- Department of Education

RELATED: How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era

Thlabane added that if digital education is introduced it will need the government to provide proper infrastructure and tools that will assist learners to be able to access the proper digital content that will eliminated the traditional way of learning which involves paper based material.

In terms of skills development, it's important that South Africa becomes aware that the Department of Basic Education has already begun to position itself and put processes in place to ensure that the current generation of learners who have been prepared for the future jobs are equipped with skills and competence that they are going to require.

Seliki Thlabane, Chief director for Maths, Science & technology - Department of Education

Thlabane says the government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs in the future.

Listen below for the full interview...


25 September 2020 11:52 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Digital
fourth induatrial revolution

