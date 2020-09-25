[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking
Social media is in stitches after police broke a house party in the US hosted by a young man who has tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago.
Watch the video below:
Significant plot twist to this house party breaking Corona rules pic.twitter.com/Z6r5NYQvvn— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 24, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews
He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world.Read More
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips
Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles.Read More
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba
The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.Read More
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More