[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party

Social media is in stitches after police broke a house party in the US hosted by a young man who has tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago.

Watch the video below:

Significant plot twist to this house party breaking Corona rules pic.twitter.com/Z6r5NYQvvn — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 24, 2020

