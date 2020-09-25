Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Covid-19 and the economic devastation wrought by the resultant lockdown has tough us many valuable money lessons.
Heed them, and your financial future will be brighter than it would’ve been if the pandemic never happened.
It’s going to take a while for our finances to recover – some people are starting over.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) asked personal finance author Palesa Lengolo (“Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You”) for advice on recovering financially after Covid-19.
Don’t be hard on yourself when rebuilding your finances. Have patience and avoid desperation. Don’t get into wrong things to speed up the process.Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You
Lesson 1
We’re living too close to the edge – we haven’t saved for a rainy day, never mind the storm that inevitably comes.
It’s not only individuals – companies, governments and entire societies need to save more; they need buffers against inescapable calamities that are simply part of life.
You learned you should’ve saved more. You know now you will… even if you don’t have the same income as before. The most important thing about saving is the habit itself – even if you start with just R100…Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You
Lesson 2
Our interests are inextricably intertwined.
If one business fails, it reverberates through the economy.
We only have each other – we must collaborate and (apologies to Vanilla Ice) listen.
RELATED: Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Entrepreneurs are coming together, putting their financial resources together in order to stay up… Reach out, ask for help… If you make shoes, and you know another shoe manufacturer… you can collaborate… the pie isn’t too small… Explore working with others…Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You
For more detail, listen to the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More