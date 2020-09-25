Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zwane at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Andile Lungisa released on bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings
Today at 15:20
EWN: Charl Kinnear murder suspect makes first apperance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 15:40
Climate Marches across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 15:50
SA Heritage: Adverts that reflect SA['s heritage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thebe Ikalefeng - Founder at The Brand Leadership Group
Today at 16:10
Ekurhuleni and Tshwane downgraded by Moody's - What it means for the municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Pheko - Senior Research Fellow and Political Economist at Trade Collective
Today at 16:20
Legal Advice App
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gugu Gumede, founding member of Molao365
Today at 16:40
Woza matrics programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 17:10
Goverment to procure Solar and wind Energy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Today at 17:20
Rugby season in back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nico Luus, Rugby sports trainer
Today at 18:09
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs. 25 September 2020 11:52 AM
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene' Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19. 25 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
finances
saving
emergency fund
Arabile Gumede
COVID-19
rainy day
Palesa Lengolo
Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

Covid-19 and the economic devastation wrought by the resultant lockdown has tough us many valuable money lessons.

Heed them, and your financial future will be brighter than it would’ve been if the pandemic never happened.

It’s going to take a while for our finances to recover – some people are starting over.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) asked personal finance author Palesa Lengolo (“Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You”) for advice on recovering financially after Covid-19.

Don’t be hard on yourself when rebuilding your finances. Have patience and avoid desperation. Don’t get into wrong things to speed up the process.

Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You

Lesson 1

We’re living too close to the edge – we haven’t saved for a rainy day, never mind the storm that inevitably comes.

It’s not only individuals – companies, governments and entire societies need to save more; they need buffers against inescapable calamities that are simply part of life.

You learned you should’ve saved more. You know now you will… even if you don’t have the same income as before. The most important thing about saving is the habit itself – even if you start with just R100…

Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You

Lesson 2

Our interests are inextricably intertwined.

If one business fails, it reverberates through the economy.

We only have each other – we must collaborate and (apologies to Vanilla Ice) listen.

RELATED: Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

Entrepreneurs are coming together, putting their financial resources together in order to stay up… Reach out, ask for help… If you make shoes, and you know another shoe manufacturer… you can collaborate… the pie isn’t too small… Explore working with others…

Palesa Lengolo, author - Stokvels: How They Can Make Your Money Work for You

For more detail, listen to the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future


