Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday





Four suspects believed to be the original members of the Rolex Gang were arrested outside The Nicol on Thursday.

The group is known to carry out high-end jewellery robberies.

Two vehicles and two firearms were seized during the arrest by the specific crimes unit in Gauteng.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali for more.

There were four suspects lying facedown. Police confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They were arrested just before they committed one of those crimes. They will be appearing in court on Monday. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

