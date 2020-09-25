Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Professional Dancer, Musa SoulSync Motha
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Musa Motha - Professional Dancer
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

25 September 2020 3:05 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
SANDF
Solly Shoke

Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state

The chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) general Solly Shoke has sternly warned serving members to steer clear of involvement in African National Congress matters and bringing the name of the military into politics.

This comes after retired Liutenenet General Maomela Mojo Motau proposed an Afrinca National Congress cadre assembly inviting current and former SANDF members to attend today.

Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers says it is important to draw the line between security agency’s and their involvement in political issues.

I think it is very important that we draw a very clear line between security agencies and their involvement in party political issues. That line was blurred under former president Jacob Zuma particularly between the intelligence community which is horrid out and efforts to undermine the criminal justice system.

Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive director - Institute For Security Studies

It’s heartening to see that the efforts by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to make a clear separation between party and state are finding a real effect by what General Solly Shoke stated.

Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive director - Institute For Security Studies

I think the kind of discussions that he wanted to have with regard to the engagement were entirely inappropriate.

Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive director - Institute For Security Studies

RELATED: City Power abandons Alex electricity cuts because of violence in River Park

Cilliers says crossing the line is very problematic and that the military in terms of the Constitution has a very clear guideline as to what they are suppose to engage in and that party political issues are not to be commented on.

Listen below for the full interview...


25 September 2020 3:05 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
SANDF
Solly Shoke

More from Local

ekurhulenijpg

'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko

25 September 2020 4:24 PM

Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-09-24-at-193855jpeg

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

25 September 2020 2:03 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-student-male-laptop-study-online-learning-technology-digital-divide-123f

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

25 September 2020 11:52 AM

The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'

25 September 2020 9:18 AM

Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national_lottery.jpg

Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

24 September 2020 6:58 PM

Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 corruption 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics

Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg

24 September 2020 4:34 PM

Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kinnearjpg

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

24 September 2020 2:14 PM

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-bar-drink-drinking-restaurant-liquor-hospitality-wine-beer-whiskey-123rf

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

24 September 2020 1:24 PM

Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Punki Modise

'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise

24 September 2020 12:17 PM

When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200922-ramaphosa-edjpg

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

24 September 2020 9:59 AM

Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

Local

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

Local

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

Local

EWN Highlights

Man held on terror charges after two wounded in Paris cleaver attack

25 September 2020 8:20 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A sunny and cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers

25 September 2020 8:02 PM

Court hears deals of how Hawks swooped on suspect in Kinnear murder case

25 September 2020 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA