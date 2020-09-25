'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'





The chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) general Solly Shoke has sternly warned serving members to steer clear of involvement in African National Congress matters and bringing the name of the military into politics.

This comes after retired Liutenenet General Maomela Mojo Motau proposed an Afrinca National Congress cadre assembly inviting current and former SANDF members to attend today.

Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers says it is important to draw the line between security agency’s and their involvement in political issues.

I think it is very important that we draw a very clear line between security agencies and their involvement in party political issues. That line was blurred under former president Jacob Zuma particularly between the intelligence community which is horrid out and efforts to undermine the criminal justice system. Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive director - Institute For Security Studies

It’s heartening to see that the efforts by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to make a clear separation between party and state are finding a real effect by what General Solly Shoke stated. Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive director - Institute For Security Studies

I think the kind of discussions that he wanted to have with regard to the engagement were entirely inappropriate. Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive director - Institute For Security Studies

RELATED: City Power abandons Alex electricity cuts because of violence in River Park

Cilliers says crossing the line is very problematic and that the military in terms of the Constitution has a very clear guideline as to what they are suppose to engage in and that party political issues are not to be commented on.

Listen below for the full interview...